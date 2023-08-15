Tova O'Brien: Labour's GST own goal the gnarliest we’ve seen all FIFA Women’s World Cup

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins wants to remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables from April 2024.

ANALYSIS: What could possibly be worse than having your flagship cost of living policy leaked and announced by the opposition?

Finally announcing your leaked and already announced flagship cost of living policy but buggering up the cost.

C’mon Labour! The Finance Minister pitched his election year budget as ‘getting the basics right’.

Someone hand that man a calculator. Just a basic one mind, let’s not confuse things with all those extra buttons on a scientific calculator.

Labour has enough trouble convincing voters it’s a safe steward of our economy - particularly after the inflation fizzing fiscal bazookas it fired during COVID.

So to miss the mark with the cost of its GST off fruit and veg policy by about $250million dollars is the gnarliest own goal we’ve seen since the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off.

Making matters so much worse for Labour, the person who alerted the masses to the miscalculation was the very same person who was leaked the policy and cut Labour’s lunch in the first place, National’s Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis.

Ouch.

The glee was justifiably palpable in Willis’ press release revealing the “amateurish mistake”, the “schoolboy error equating to a quarter-of-a-billion-dollar hole” as she explained Labour had failed to cost the first year of the policy and only partially cost the second year.

The spin machine was quick to fire up about falsehoods from the opposition with a government spokesperson telling journalists, “the fact sheet was an earlier version that was only sent to media under embargo ahead of the announcement”.

“The materials that were publicly released at the time of the announcement were all correct.”

Problem was there were no materials publicly released at the time of the announcement - or at any point after it for that matter.

And no one thought to tell the media that the materials they’d been given to help them digest the flagship policy were full of bungled numbers.

The Prime Minister has since acknowledged the mistake and conceded they should have more proactively alerted people to the error, blaming an IT malfunction for not sending out the updated, correct materials.

Admitting mistakes is always the right approach but Chris Hipkins’ lost any points gained with a snarky dig at Willis which rang a bit bitter and unnecessary.

Calling what she did “mischief-making”, lacking credibility when actually it was a public service - albeit a political one - alerting taxpayers to how much we’ll be spending on this expensive Labour Party policy.

Hipkins is hammering the idea of trust this election, taking advantage of his opponent Christopher Luxon’s lack thereof, but stones in glass houses and all that.

If Labour a) can’t get its numbers right plus b) doesn’t tell us when they have, it adds up to diminished trust.

It’s very simple political math. No calculator required.