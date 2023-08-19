Searching for Sam: Why is National shielding Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell from the media?

He’s been a walking headline in his first year as an MP, but despite the general election being just over 50 days away, getting an interview with Sam Uffindell is proving impossible. After weeks of requests to the Tauranga MP and his media minders, Tony Wall reports on the ongoing search for Sam.

There he is in the background on telly, nodding away behind his boss, National Party leader Chris Luxon. And there he is on his Facebook page, posing with the Easter Bunny. He can even be spotted at the supermarket, sometimes, when he’s giving his wife a break.

Sam Uffindell​ seems to be everywhere, except sitting down for a chat with me.

A recap: Uffindell is the guy who, in June last year, contested the Tauranga by-election after Simon Bridges’ resignation. He won by a landslide over Labour minister Jan Tinetti.

But then, the first controversy. Just a couple of weeks later, Stuff revealed that Uffindell had been asked to leave King’s College after he and some friends had beaten a 13-year-old boy, with what the victim thought were bed legs, leaving him severe bruising and trauma.

Uffindell rang the victim out of the blue in 2021 to apologise. When Uffindell subsequently ran for public office, the victim said he felt the apology wasn’t genuine, that Uffindell was “just doing it to get his skeletons out of the closet, so he could have a political career”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Uffindell has a bite to eat at Parliament.

He was stood down from caucus when more allegations emerged, RNZ reporting that a woman who flatted with Uffindell at university said he was an aggressive bully who once pounded on her bedroom door, screaming obscenities, until she fled through her window.

Uffindell returned to caucus a couple of months later following a report by Maria Dew KC, which did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside of his time at King’s.

National has never released the full report.

It was a tough introduction to politics. For his part, Uffindell admitted he was a bully as a teen, deeply regretted it and was no longer that person.

He was in the news again this month after a speech in Parliament about supermarkets, where he said he did the shopping about once a month to give his wife “a break” and to look like “the everyday man”. That wasn’t sexist, he later said, it just reflected the fact he worked “80-odd hours a week”.

So, plenty to ask him about then.

Such as, what does he do to make up that 80-hour week?

Given the number of “bed leg” and grocery shopping jibes on his Facebook page, does he have the confidence of the Tauranga electorate? Why should they vote for him?

facebook Sam Uffindell met the Easter Bunny while door knocking in Bethlehem.

How is National going to solve Tauranga’s traffic woes, when Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) says there’s no room for more roads?

And how does he hope to enforce his proposed “anti-cruising law” aimed at stopping gang members from travelling in convoys?

He’s spoken out about unfair pay for migrant workers, but he has an interest in the kiwifruit industry, notorious for poor pay and conditions – so what does he have to say about that?

What’s his stance on abortion?

These questions could always be emailed, and I’m sure there would be a bland response processed by National’s spin machine.

But I want to look him in the eye, get the measure of the man, so to speak.

Things looked promising in early June when I texted asking for a sit-down as part of our election coverage, to discuss, well, “everything”.

facebook With a teddy bear hedge while out campaigning.

Uffindell replied: “Yes, we can definitely catch up soon, I’ll let you know re timings.”

But two weeks later, things had changed.

“All interview requests need to go through our press team – can you please send to them and they will co-ordinate,” he wrote.

Over the next few weeks I sent several messages to Hamish Rutherford, a former Stuff reporter who is now Luxon’s chief press secretary. But he ghosted me – not replying to any of them.

So what’s going on?

It’s simple, says political strategist Matthew Hooton, National is worried Uffindell will stuff up again.

“Of course National won’t let this guy give an interview,” Hooton said. “He’s someone who - in a cost of living crisis - can’t even talk about doing the shopping without putting his foot in it and causing an embarrassing distraction for his party in the national media.”

Hooton said Uffindell should be “kept in a basement” and his campaign run exclusively through paid media slots.

“Yes, that’s a terrible thing to say in terms of the integrity of our democracy, but what else would you do if you were a campaign official and he were your candidate?”

facebook At a school science fair.

In fairness to Uffindell, it’s probably not just him being kept away from reporters. Matt McCarten, a former political organiser for Labour, said in general, only senior MPs would sit down for an interview this close to an election.

“The young, inexperienced ones is where there could be risk,” he said. “They’re going to tell him, ‘you’re not doing any interviews, brother’. Any advisor telling him that would be a good idea would get the sack.

“There’s no upside. Your interview is already written – that’s how they see it. You’re trying to get elected, not trying to help the media do their job.”

Any interview with Uffindell risks changing the narrative National is trying to tell, McCarten said.

“At the moment, the narrative is about, say, Kiri Allan and her mis-steps. Then suddenly it’s not just Labour’s problems – that’s why they’re not going to let you near him.

“The only way you’re going to get an interview is if you door-stop him.”

So if he’s not talking to reporters, what is Uffindell doing with his time, outside of Parliament? His Facebook page is instructive.

Heaps of door-knocking. Heaps of public events. Photo-ops: “I met the team at Steel & Tube in Tauranga this morning ... some pretty cool magnets”.

Cultural events: “Last night I had the pleasure to attend Silk Road Melodies, put on by the China NZ Friendship Friendship Society.”

And for his 40th birthday, he plans to jump out of a plane in support of Graeme Dingle’s Drop for Youth fundraiser.

I decided to take McCarten’s advice and door-stop Uffindell at a National Party campaign meeting at the Tauranga RSA.

As I arrived, I asked an elderly couple what they thought of him as an MP and candidate. “He’s a good kid,” the man said. “I think he’ll be alright – he just got off to a bit of a bad start.” It turned out the couple were good friends of Uffindell’s in-laws, but still.

The man himself is greeting people at the door and I ask if we can have a chat afterwards.

The message remains the same: “I run everything through [the leader’s office] – I just defer to them.”

But they’re not getting back to me, I plead.

Uffindell: “I’ll have a yarn to them about it – see what they say.”

If it were up to him, would he mind doing an interview?

faceboook Uffindell smiles for the camera at a community event.

He laughs: “I’ve got enough publicity at the moment.”

I try to get past his defences with a sympathetic approach - that his Parliament speech was only his way of raising the cost of living issue.

He warms for a second. “It’s expensive when you go [to the supermarket], right? You look at stuff and you think, my goodness that’s tough.”

But he’s not stupid – I’m not getting an interview by stealth.

In a last-ditch effort, I promise I won’t grill him too badly. He’s not buying it.

“You never know. See this is what happens with reporters, they’re real nice to you, and then they get you. I’ve seen it happen.”