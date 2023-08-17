What the Government's transport plan will mean for Auckland

The Government has announced a nation-building transport programme which it says will help Kiwis get around regions and cities faster and safer.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Transport David Parker announced an extra $5 billion for transport projects on Thursday afternoon as a freight-carrying diesel train rumbled past in Drury, south Auckland.

Parker said the programme – which now has a budget of $20.8b – would grow the economy, along with creating jobs and helping households and businesses to cut emissions.

He pointed to the Northern Busway as an example of how such projects could achieve these aims: the busway made journeys 18 minutes faster each way, saving commuters 2 million hours a year, he said.

The Government identified 14 key projects for Waka Kotahi to consider as it developed its next 10-year National Land Transport Plan.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced a nation-building transport programme on Thursday. (File photo)

Here are the projects that will impact Aucklanders and what that will mean for the region.

In Auckland the projects included Auckland Northwest rapid transit, rail line expansion, Avondale to Onehunga rail link and a level crossing upgrade and removal.

“From Auckland to Northland, a series of upgrades to State Highway 1 have been included as we believe these will strengthen links, save lives and provide greater network resilience to support a growing population, tourism and economic growth,” Parker said.

Among the 14 key projects are:

Upgrades to SH1 Papakura to Drury

Auckland Light Rail

a second harbour crossing

the Glen Innes to Tāmaki shared path

the next stage of the Eastern Busway

Northwestern Bus improvements

the new Penlink connection.

Increases in fuel tax would help pay for the new infrastructure, Hipkins said..

MORE TO COME