Yeah, Nah: Would you pay more for petrol for fewer potholes?

The Government is proposing to raise fuel taxes by 12 cents over the next three years in order to help pay for its new transport projects and to fix potholes.

Planned transport projects include new highway and bus projects. The hike would be staggered in 2 cent and then 4 cent increases. Road user charges would also increase.

Transport Minister David Parker said the changes were necessary and there was no way to avoid lifting road charges and the petrol excise duty.

The road user charge and fuel tax increases were expected to raise an extra $1.4 billion over the next three years

The Government would also take money from the general taxation pull, taking $2.9 billion, and the Climate Emergency Response Fund, to get $500 million, to fund the transport projects. The remainder, $3.1 billion, would come from a Crown loan.

This funding boost represented a 34% boost to the land transport fund, giving it a budget of $21 billion until 2027.

Given all this, are you prepared to pay more for petrol if it means getting roads repaired and transport projects completed?

