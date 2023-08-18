Tova O’Brien: New Zealand First is in the crapper

NZ First leader Winston Peters shared his thoughts on toilet use and sport during a speech to supporters in Invercargill.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

OPINION: In the midst of a cost of living crisis, a housing crisis, a health crisis and a climate crisis Winston Peters is talking about penises and legislating loos.

Peters released his toilet policy on Wednesday before gazetting it on that most-trusted of democratic town squares X, the artist formerly known as Twitter.

Screaming out for attention in all caps, “POLICY ANNOUNCEMENT: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPACES OR SPORTS.”

The opening gambit proudly declares, “New Zealand First policy is that the government has no business in the nation’s bedrooms.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters is talking about penises and legislating loos for his election campaign trail.

It goes on to make clear, however, that Peters does need to do very serious business in the nation’s bathrooms.

Out of the bedroom, into the bathroom.

It’s about time too. It’s been 25 years since Peters was appointed to the Privy Council.

Though questions are being asked about whether Peters may actually have done some business in the bedroom as well.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Trans activist Shaneel Lal responded to Winston Peters’ comments on X (file photo).

Young New Zealander of the year Shaneel Lal replied to Peters’ post, “You voted to keep homosexuality a crime, you hateful liar”.

Peters’ loo law would mean public organisations “must provide separate, clearly demarcated, unisex and single sex bathrooms”.

It also looks like there will be some kind of policing or enforcement powers included in the law, “all current provision of publicly used facilities will not allow anyone access to facilities which are designed for the opposite sex use”.

Unsplash Winston Peters’ campaign has apparently moved into the toilet (file photo).

Though the cost of these toilet monitors is not clear.

Nor the cost of this policy for that matter, but in 2012, Otago University researchers worked out the average cost of passing a new Act: $3.3 million.

In today’s inflation sizzled money that’s the equivalent of $4.3m dollars.

$4.3m to legislate latrines.

Neither major political party appears too interested in prioritising Peters pissoir policy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it wasn’t something that’s been raised with him, and offering some wisdom on the matter, “ultimately nobody can use more [than] two toilets at a time, everyone just uses one toilet at a time.”

Thank you for that.

And National’s Deputy Leader Nicola Willis said she’s more focused on the price of petrol and the cost of living, “than I am on the details of the bathroom policy.”

Time will tell if her and National will need to take a keener look at the finer details.

Peters is campaigning this election to “take back our country”. From who, it’s not clear.

But at least now we know where he plans to begin.

New Zealand First is in the crapper.