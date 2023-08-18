Incident at Ministry of Pacific Peoples leaves staff rattled, police called in

Two men entered the Ministry of Pacific Peoples on Thursday morning harassing staff about ministry spending as they arrived at work.

Two men entered the Ministry of Pacific Peoples on Thursday harassing staff with questions about how much they and the ministry are spending, Stuff can reveal.

Police have been contacted and supplied with video footage of the incident.

The men came to the ministry at around 8.30am when staff were arriving at work and started filming staff and asking questions in what was considered a reasonably hostile manner.

The men did not threaten violence but nor did they not identify themselves, and it left some staff feeling quite rattled and anxious, Stuff understands.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Chief Executive and Secretary for Pacific People, Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone, far left, said Police have been contacted about the incident

The Secretary for Pacific Peoples, Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone, confirmed to Stuff, “two people attempted to enter the premises to take video footage and obtain comment from staff in relation to sensitive expenditure.”

“Staff safety across our offices is our number one priority. In response to this incident, the Ministry took swift action to ensure staff safety was upheld. This included lodging a Police report with accompanying video footage of the incident.”

Stuff understands the men work nearby.

The incident happened before ACT Leader David Seymour joked in a radio interview that he would like to see the ministry blown up.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff David Seymour is pledging to abolish the Ministry for Pacific Peoples

Seymour released a media statement at 1pm on Thursday promising to abolish the Ministry for Pacific Peoples and then went further when asked about it in a media interview.

“In my fantasy we’d send a guy called Guy Fawkes, and it’d all be over, but we’ll probably have to have a more formal approach than that,” Seymour told Newstalk ZB.

Stuff has approached Seymour for comment.

National Leader Christopher Luxon distanced himself from the comments when asked by an audience member at a public meeting in Onehunga on Thursday night, ”I don’t agree with that, right? The point is I’m not the leader of the ACT Party, I’m the leader of the National Party … Don’t imbue me with comments from him,” The Spinoff reported.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff National Leader Christopher Luxon has distanced himself from comments made by ACT Leader David Seymour fantasising about blowing up the Ministry of Pacific Peoples.

The ministry has faced intense public scrutiny recently after a review by the Public Services Commissioner found that spending associated with a farewell event for the ministry’s outgoing chief executive was an “inappropriate use of taxpayers’ money”.

Nearly $40,000 was spent on the event last October including $7500 on gifts, $7000 for travel and accommodation for 12 guests and $3000 on photography, flowers and ceremonial drummers.

After being made aware of the spending, former chief executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae subsequently returned the gifts and repaid the money.

There are two sitting weeks before the Parliament rises and the election campaign gets into full swing.

Politicians have raised concerns about increased threats and harassment, and some parties and candidates are changing their campaign strategies to ensure the safety of staff and candidates.

Stuff has approached the Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds for comment.