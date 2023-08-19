Tova O'Brien: A mouthpiece for the National Party AND the Labour Party

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

OPINION: I’m a few weeks into a new job and alongside all the usual newbie dilemmas - how to use the printer (never as simple as ctrl+p), where to find the loos (down the back), is it kosher to eat tuna sushi at my desk (never) - I’ve also been joyfully navigating email feedback from readers about my columns.

Having been a political reporter a while now and with added thanks to those 1pm pressers (RIP) I’m very used to constructive - and less constructive - public feedback. I’m also fairly immune to the trolls to the point of deriving a borderline masochistic amusement if I do happen to see some of their musings, though to be honest I seldom get the time to indulge these days.

That said, I did manage to catch National MP Chris Penk’s sick burn on Twitter recently, blaming me for the downfall of Today FM - the radio station that my colleagues and I loved and gave our lives to before it was abruptly torn off-air, putting dozens of us out of work.

As a friend of Penk’s wife, I’d actually been to the guy’s wedding, so felt it appropriate to send him a personal note rather than a tweet in reply - even though it would mean sacrificing the endorphin high of Twitter reactions which seems to drive so much of the twittery on Twitter.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Chris Penk and Leader Chris Luxon

In the note, I made the point above about Today and tried to help explain journalism a little. That the column I’d written about his boss which he was upset about wasn’t personal, it was based on polling, conversations with sources and well, just stating the obvious.

Penk feels his colleagues are under attack and that Christopher Luxon gets so much personal and unfair “stuff” thrown at him.

Sidebar: I think his use of the word ‘stuff’ was a clever dig at the organisation I work for.

It got me thinking about how sensitive people can be to perceived criticism particularly of their politics heading into a high stakes election campaign.

How you vote, how tribal you are and how strongly you feel about politics can dictate how you perceive something.

Which brings me to the email feedback I mentioned earlier. At Stuff we often include the journalist’s email address within our stories. So traditionally where most of the public feedback I would receive would be via social media or to my DMs, I’m now receiving a lot more to my inbox, which is great.

Stuff Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon

And it is a fascinating exercise in unconscious political bias.

I could share with you thousands of examples where I’ve been accused of being a paid propagandist for a political party depending on whether an article is seen as more positive or negative for the reader’s party of choice.

Where the conspiracy comes unstuck is that half tend to accuse me of working for National, the other half for Labour.

One day it’s this:

“Didn’t seem to take you long to start getting stuck into the Labour Party, did it?”

The very next it’s this:

“O Tova, the mouth piece of the Labour Party. At least try to conceal your bias.”

Sometimes - and these are my favourite days - I get accused of both over the very same piece of writing.

Take this recent column for example, about Labour’s stupendous own goal, getting the numbers wrong with its flagship GST policy. Clearly a piece not too favourable for Labour.

So you’d expect emails like this from Gary:

“you are clearly BFF with people like Hosking… are you primarily a mouthpiece for the National party?”

And this from Bob, who thinks I’m a:

" lap dog" to Nicola Willis who will fill your bowl with whatever she politically determines.”

But other readers - like Alex - were confounded by the piece because Alex though I worked for Labour and my “buddy” Jacinda Ardern:

“Why are you now allowed to speak ill of labour when you have praised Jacinda till you were blue in the face for years?

Is it because there is a man in the game now so you can't pull anymore misogyny excuses?”

Finally, I’ll give the last word to Graeme - no prizes for guessing why!

“Enjoying the wit and observation plus original analogies.

It is a while since we have seen anyone write with such swerve, dishing it out to either side.”

Now I’m not having a go or calling anyone right or wrong here - apart from Graeme, Graeme is obviously correct - but it’s about perception.

And perception can be clouded by our biases.

We all have them. I have opinions - sometimes very strong opinions – and yes, I vote though I haven’t decided who for this election yet.

I’m also a journalist, I don’t have a political agenda and I definitely don’t get personal.

It’s wonderful that people are so moved by politics, so driven to comment and protect their tribe.

What I hope you take from this though is that sometimes, even if it feels like your side is under attack, take a step back, imagine it from the perspective of the other side.

A bit more context and understanding will go a very long way this election and help us build back some of what we’ve lost as a country over the last few years.

Here’s to making the next three years less divisive than the last.