National will pay for 13 cancer treatments by bringing back prescription fees

National will use prescription money for currently unfunded cancer treatments, intending to replace Labour's subsidy.

National will pay for 13 cancer treatments available in Australia but not New Zealand, by rolling back free prescription fees.

National leader Christopher Luxon made the announcement while visiting Southern Cross Hospital in Auckland on Monday.

Luxon promised to give Pharmac $280 million to pay for the 13 new cancer treatments over the next four years, and scrap free prescriptions, for “those who could afford it”, if elected.

The treatments are ones the cancer control agency has highlighted as having a “substantial clinical benefit”.

“We think this is a better use of taxpayers’ money than paying $5 prescription fees for everyone, including those who can afford to pay it themselves," Luxon said.

Superannuitants and those on low incomes would still receive free prescriptions, he said, but for everyone else, the total amount any family would pay for prescriptions in a year would be capped at $100.

”There’s no justification for giving subsidies for prescriptions to people who could afford to pay,” Luxon said.

National’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti said his party wanted to raise the bar to give New Zealanders access to treatments they would be able to get if they lived in Australia.

Reti said National hadn’t forgotten about unfunded treatments for myeloma and leukemia, but there was no advice from the NZ Cancer Control Agency about treatments for those cancers with substantial clinical benefit.

Luxon was asked whether it was appropriate for politicians to tell Pharmac – which operates independently of ministers – which medicines or treatments it should fund.

"In this case it is cancer control agency, that has determined the 13 cancer treatments that are available in Australia," he said.

Annually, more than 25,000 Kiwis are diagnosed with cancer and more than 10,000 tragically lose their lives, it was noted in Luxon’s press release – originally it said 25,000 a year died, but this was corrected.

“Almost every New Zealander will have some experience with cancer in their lifetime – either personally or through a friend, colleague or loved one,” Luxon said.

“But despite the hard work and dedication of New Zealand’s trusted healthcare professionals, cancer survival rates here lag behind Australia, partially due to Australia's broader funding of cancer medicines.”

Up to 1000 cancer patients a year would benefit from the 13 treatments, Luxon said.