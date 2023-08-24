King Country farmer in home invasion case where teen intruder's finger cut running for Parliament

Father and son William (Bill) Bruce Burr and Shaun Bruce Burr were found not guilty of all charges after arguing self-defence in a home invasion case. Video first published May 11 2022.

A King Country farmer who instructed his son to cut the finger off a teenage home intruder is running for Parliament.

William Bruce Burr, and his son Shaun, were a national talking point following their Hamilton High Court trial in May last year.

A jury found the pair not guilty of all charges after arguing self-defence – a verdict that divided the community and legal experts.

Some locals described the outcome as disgusting and disappointing, whereas some said they couldn’t have been happier.

And one legal expert said it sounded more like retaliation than self-defence, but another argued it was “clear-cut”.

Now, the Piopio farmer is running as an independent for the Taranaki-King Country electorate.

The court case put Burr in the spotlight, something he claims not to have wanted, but he’s not ashamed.

He says he’s proud of the fact he “did what we had to do” and is all smiles, with a hyperactive-like energy, as he explains why he wants into politics.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff William Burr is using his newly-gained notoriety to run as an independent MP for Taranaki-King Country.

In an interview with Stuff, Burr switches back and forth between topics as he remembers different ideas, while saying he wants to stop what happened to him happening to others.

A photograph taken after the home invasion, where Burr was hit over the head with a wine bottle, is splashed across his campaign material.

Blood is dripping down his forehead, but he’s pictured with a smile.

Burr said he’d been told name recognition was key, so is using the photo to promote his cause against the crime wave – saying “enough is enough”.

He admits if the home invasion hadn’t happened, he probably wouldn’t be doing this.

Burr is supporting a National-Act coalition, and says he will be a local, unbiased voice to hold those politicians to account.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff “We all did silly things as teenagers, but when violence and repetitive bad behaviour occurs, there has to be consequences,” William Burr said.

“If the new government betrays us, as has happened in the past, I’ll fight hard for all our electorate,” his campaign pamphlet said.

Law and order was one of Burr’s main concerns, and he said it’s a problem for his community too.

People started coming to him for help with crime after his high-profile court case, he said.

He’d been sent videos of assaults, and received messages for help. People trusted him, Burr said, and thought he could help.

“People come to me now. I have videos of school kids getting beaten up.”

He took the information to police, but said the offenders don’t fear authorities.

Burr supported the idea of reducing sentencing discounts, and wanted to bring back three strikes – a law which directed judges to sentence a third-time serious offender to the maximum sentence.

He also supported the National Party’s idea for boot camp.

Christel Yardley/Stuff William Bruce Burr seen leaving Hamilton District Court.

The teen who broke into his house repeatedly was an example, he said. With a starting point of 6 years in jail, he claimed the kid ended up with less than 6 months home detention.

“We all did silly things as teenagers, but when violence and repetitive bad behaviour occurs, there has to be consequences.”

Burr himself was sentenced to 400 hours of community work and six months’ community detention for possessing a non-prohibited firearm without a licence, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

He pleaded guilty after using the shotgun to “gain control” in the home invasion.

He said he loved the community work, which involved mowing lawns and trimming hedges. He worked three days a week and said he finished the sentence quickly.

Burr said he even managed to motivate other young guys doing community work to get stuck in and help him finish the work.

Christel Yardley/Stuff William (right) and Shaun Burr with family after being found not guilty of beating and cutting off the finger of a teenage intruder.

“My probation officer complimented me on how I inspired the young ones,” he said.

But people – whether it was families, police, or judges – made too many excuses for crime and there needed to be more consequences, he said.

Burr was a farmer, and also supported Act’s policy to remove the costly and unnecessary regulations.

“We all want clean water and air, but policies need to be workable, sensible and economical, and not detrimental to our regions.

“To prevent the predicted warming, the less gunk we put into the air the better, but it must be done as technology evolves without ruining the economy.”

Thirdly, Burr said he decided to run for Parliament because he could no longer vote for current Taranaki-King Country National MP Barbara Kuriger.

Last October, Kuriger resigned from her agriculture, biosecurity and food safety portfolios after an ongoing dispute between her family and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was revealed.

Before that, in 2020, Kuriger’s son was fined and convicted after cows in his care were found to have suffered serious lameness. Twenty-two cows had to be put down.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff When asked if he thought people would vote for him, Burr said – with a laugh – hopefully more than three would.

Burr said some people, including his mother, would vote for the party they supported regardless of the candidate.

He said people should look past that, and pick the right person for the job regardless of party affiliations.

“My mum, if that home invader ran for Labour she would vote for him. But that’s not right. I can’t vote for her [Kuriger] now.”

Burr said he’d filled out the registration forms, but the electoral commission said official confirmation of candidates didn’t happen until mid-September.

“We’ll publish the names of all confirmed candidates at 2pm on 16 September. We’re unable to provide candidate information before then,” a spokesperson said.

When asked if he thought people would vote for him, Burr said – with a laugh – hopefully more than three would.

He couldn’t predict the outcome, but said he’d be happy if only some people ticked the box for Burr.