'We’re going to be fighting back': Chris Hipkins’ tough talk not matching his weakened actions

PM Hipkins is ready to fight back in run up to election.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

OPINION: What do you do when you’re boxed into a corner?

Well, if you’re Chris Hipkins you come out swinging, “we’re going to be fighting back,” he defiantly declared on Tuesday morning.

Mustering as much courage, conviction and authority as he possibly could after a bruising morning media round and a bludgeoning in the 1News Verian poll the night before.

Them’s fighting words.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins is spoiling for a scrap.

But unfortunately for Hipkins the words did not match the demeanour nor the reality.

His question time performance - both in the parliament and with the press - wreaked of ‘all hat, no cattle’.

Sure, words were coming out of his mouth, some of them even sounded credible, but there was a waver, a little wobble, in Hipkins’ usually unflappable projected self-belief.

When Stuff asked if he had, in fact, had a little wobble and considered standing down as Labour leader given the influx of bad polling, including his own internal polling which Hipkins confirmed was in line with 1News’, he replied: “Not one, none at all, none, nope, nope, none at all.”

Do we think the gent protests too much?

David Unwin/Stuff Christopher Luxon seeking to avoid presidential-style head to head with Chris Hipkins on the campaign

It followed a performance on the AM Show which broke one of the cardinal rules of political broadcast interviews, never repeat back a criticism which can be edited on repeat in any kind of meme or gif or opposition attack ad.

When asked by host Ryan Bridge if he was a dead man walking, the Prime Minister replied, “no, do I look like a dead man walking?”

To be honest, a little right now.

Especially when Hipkins started attacking National for doing... well... its job.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon has been scrutinising the government “very vigorously”

In an attempt to have a dig at the opposition for being too negative, Hipkins told reporters: “there’s always been a tension between being positive and scrutinising your opponents, and they’ve been scrutinising us very vigorously over the last six months.”

Um, dude - sorry, I mean, Rt Hon Dude - they’re the opposition. The clue is literally in the name.

If Luxon and co have been scrutinising the government “very vigorously”, that might provide a clue as to why National is polling so much higher.

They’ve actually been doing their job.

Unlike the government, which most of the Labour caucus conceded had been distracted by things that don’t much matter to voters.

Though it’s worth pointing out that over the last few weeks - and in the lead up to the 1News Verian poll - Labour has been relentlessly releasing rapid fire policy.

And if Labour was doing its job right, that should matter to voters. The polling suggests otherwise.

Hipkins insists it’s not that voters don’t like the policies, it’s just they weren’t aware of them.

“The policy announcements we’ve made in the last week most NZers still haven’t actually heard them, we haven’t started campaigning on them.”

What’s worse, voters not liking a party’s policies or not caring enough to pay attention?