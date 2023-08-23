Rawiri Waititi appears to breach suppression in Parliament

Speaker of the House Adrian Rurawhe responds to Rawiri Waititi possibly breaching name suppression in Parliament.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi could face referral to Parliament’s powerful Privileges Committee, after appearing to breach both a court order and Parliament’s own rules.

Waititi appeared to substantially breach a name suppression order in Parliament’s debating chamber on Wednesday.

But Waititi denied he breached any suppression order, after he left the House. He told Stuff that because he did not say the defendant’s name, he couldn't have breached a name suppression order.

Waititi referred to the “heinous crimes” of a person who had been involved in politics, naming what he believed to be a position they held.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi appeared to breach a court suppression order in Parliament.

In a supplementary question during a debate in the House, Waititi referred to key details of a high profile person currently facing charges before the court. There are a number of court ordered suppression orders in relation to this case.

Parliamentarians are covered by privilege, meaning they are generally exempt from legal action for things they say in the House. But Parliament’s privilege does have limits.

For instance, Standing Orders, the rules governing Parliament, prohibits MPs from discussing suppressed court details or active court cases unless they have received the Speaker’s written permission.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe was approached for comment. In the House, he told MPs he would carefully read over Hansard to assess whether any rules had been broken.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Adrian Rurawhe says he will review Hansard. (file photo)

The Leader of the House, Grant Robertson, refused to comment.

“I just can’t comment,” Robertson said.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis also refused to comment.

“I’ve got to be careful about any comment I make on it because obviously those are matters before the courts,” Willis said.

ACT leader David Seymour said Waititi had abused parliamentary privilege. He accused Waititi of contempt of Parliament.

"If I was aware of somebody facing criminal charges, and it was suppressed, then I would not talk about it out here, and I would not abuse my parliamentary privilege to talk about it in there,” he said.

He said he was taking advice about whether to complain about Waititi.

"If he believes it's true, and he's used his privilege, or abused his privilege, to do this, then that has got very serious consequences for our Parliament and our constitutional arrangements,” Seymour said.

Seymour pointed to Standing Orders’ “examples of contempt”. The final example states an MP can be held in contempt of Parliament for “knowingly making reference to a matter that is suppressed by an order of a New Zealand court, contrary to the Standing Orders”.