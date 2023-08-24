Parliament gets a serious case of campaign fever, hits 'peak holy moly'

PM Hipkins is ready to fight back in run up to election.

ANALYSIS: Shit just got real in politics.

Let’s take a moment to assemble a few goings-on from Parliament, gathered over just a couple of hours on Wednesday afternoon, and run them through the campaign bonkers-o-meter.

Best we start with the peak holy moly moment when Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi pushed the limits to the ultimate edge - appearing to substantially breach a name suppression order in Parliament’s debating chamber.

This is only just the start for Waititi, he could face referral to Parliament’s powerful court, the Privileges Committee.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi on the way into the House for question time and what a question time it was.

Waititi’s comments came during an almighty scrap between Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and ACT Leader David Seymour.

The prime minister belting across the house at Seymour that he was “being propped up by a bunch of anti-vax conspiracy theorists.”

A reference to news that an ACT candidate had resigned after old comments had surfaced in which she’d compared Covid vaccine mandates to Nazi concentration camps.

Hipkins continued his tub-thump: “The member seems to want to turn the election campaign into a culture war with themselves at the centre of it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Leader David Seymour on his way into the House for a very eventful question time.

And to be fair to the prime minister, Seymour had opted to centre his entire parliamentary question around, well, David Seymour.

Prosecuting - and by extension amplifying - the “joke” he’d made about blowing up the Ministry of Pacific Peoples.

Kelvin Davis, who was picked up very audibly on the prime minister’s live microphone, could be heard heckling Seymour throughout - fighting a race-based argument with gender-based quips.

“Man up and say sorry, say sorry!” Davis shouted in support.

“Poor little boy, man up.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Michael Woodhouse is back in the House after being bumped down low on the National list. Chris Luxon sits in front.

Men were also the hot topic du jour for the National Party after outgoing National MP Michael Woodhouse announced that he was a victim of diversity within the party.

Telling media he had resigned after being given a low ranking on the party list because the party chose diversity over experience.

National leader Christopher Luxon emphatically denied there was “man ban” in National - a nod to the so-called “man ban” under Labour in 2013 when the party sought to have women-only candidate selections in some electorates to address diversity disparity.

Luxon’s deputy Nicola Willis went on to clear up that of course gender was one of the factors the party had taken into account when determining its party list, “gender is part of the diversity that you expect to see in parliament”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis clarified that gender is a factor when determing the National Party list rankings

For a whole lot of people who profess daily to be focused on the things that matter to Kiwis, Wednesday, aka peak pre-campaign fever day, was not a shining example.

All hope was not lost for our valiant MPs, though it took an outgoing one to restore faith.

In his valedictory exit speech from Parliament former National leader Todd Muller made a plea for us all to be better - MPs, the media and the country.

To be better on climate action, mental health and race relations.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Todd Muller gives his valedictory speech in the House

Muller talked about his mental breakdown and the unique challenges of experiencing poor mental health when you are a political figure - and how the Parliament needs to do better.

“It is important to provide suitable space for rehabilitation, including some distance from scrutiny and accountability. We do that for cancer. We should do it for poor mental health.”

“I hope that when the occasion arises in the future, for it surely will, empathy replaces silence and understanding.”

On the division over race, which has so starkly inveigled itself into this campaign, Muller said this:

“We must ask ourselves are we standard bearers of civility and decency or amplifiers of division? We set an example here and the ability to temper our language, when we are fighting for closely held beliefs is not a weakness, but a strength.”

A fitting end to a day when the parliament collectively needed a cup of tea and a lie down but given the proximity of the campaign is instead reaching for a giant energy drink.

God help us all.