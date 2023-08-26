Would Nelson Mandela have campaigned for the ACT Party? Not according to his grandson

David Seymour told a crowd in rural Tasman that Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela would have supported the ACT Party if he were still alive.

Nelson Mandela would not have campaigned for the ACT Party if he were still alive, the anti-apartheid activist’s grandson says.

During a speech at the Moutere Hills Community Centre in rural Tasman on Thursday, ACT Party leader David Seymour told a crowd of 250 people that New Zealand had become a “lawless” country.

It was ACT’s policy to put more people in prison, which he said was “some of the best money you can spend”.

Seymour also touched on co-governance.

“Every country that has ever tried to do what this government has tried to do has either ended in disaster or successfully campaigned to reintroduce liberal democracy.

“I daresay if Nelson Mandela was alive today he would be campaigning for ACT.”

Stuff Archive Nelson Mandela, pictured in 1995 during a visit to the Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaruawahia.

Seymour was mocked on Twitter for his comment, which came to the attention of Mandela’s grandson, Kweku Mandela.

“My grandfather definitely loved the people of New Zealand and I can say categorically he would not campaign for this today or any other day in the past,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Seymour told Stuff that given Nelson had so many grandchildren “there was always the possibility that one of them would enter the debate”.

“Far be it from me to question the great man’s grandson, but Nelson Mandela did say ‘all people are born equal, with each entitled in equal measure to life [and] liberty’.

“That is a core ACT value and why we are so opposed to co-governance.

“New Zealand is feeling divided. It needs to be united again. Universal human rights and absolutely key to that.”

At the time Mandela made his famous remark, he said people were also entitled in equal measure to “prosperity, human rights and good governance”.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Kweku Mandela, pictured at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, said his grandfather Nelson Mandela would not have campaigned for the ACT Party “today or any other day”.

According to the Office of the Auditor General, co-governance involves: “Arrangements in which ultimate decision-making authority resides with a collaborative body exercising devolved power – where power and responsibility are shared between government and local stakeholders.”

Mandela, alongside then-state president of South Africa Frederik Willem de Klerk, was awarded the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize for their work in ending the country’s apartheid regime and spearheading a new democratic South Africa.

Mandela became South Africa’s first president in 1994.

Kweku Mandela is a producer and directed Mandela’s Children, a documentary based on his grandfather’s life story, told in his own words to his 22 grandchildren.

The interviews took place over five days and were some of the last Mandela did before his death in 2013.

Kweku Mandela told The Guardian in 2012: “Every individual has a surname they have to live up to. I've come to terms with mine. I'm very proud of my granddad.”

At his meeting in Tasman, Seymour also said Aotearoa was “full of heinous crimes” and “not safe to run a dairy anymore”.

The cost of living crisis had reached such a point that 12-year-olds he met in schools asked him why food and fuel was so expensive.

He also spoke of Labour’s “culture of extravagance and excess”, its “war on plastic” and “war on landlords”, who are treated “like al-Qaeda”.