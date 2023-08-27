Greens promise light rail for Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington

Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington would have street-level light rail under the Green Party transport plan.

The Green Party promising light rail in New Zealand’s three biggest cities, as party of the party’s Climate-Safe Comminutes Plan.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said light rail would be prioritised in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, during an announcement in Auckland on Sunday morning.

The party would also improve transport for buses, pedestrians and cyclists, “instead of building new motorways that will instantly become clogged with gridlock and pollution”.

"We will build light rail in Auckland from the city centre to Mount Roskill,” he said.

“Then we’ll build it out to the airport - at street level - and we will get it done faster than the mind-bogglingly expensive tunnels that are currently proposed.

GREEN PARTY/Stuff A map showing the proposed light rail network in Auckland.

Currently, the Government’s planned light rail network will eventually move passengers between the Auckland CBD and Māngere in 32 minutes.

Work began on the project in February, marking the start of the region’s largest infrastructure project.

Under the Greens’ proposal, moving the tunnelled light rail to street-level would take an estimated two additional years, but save more than $5.6 billion.

The full line from Auckland Airport to Britomart would be operational by 2032, and Wellington’s line would be completed by 2029.

GREEN PARTY/Stuff The Wellington light rail would run from the train station to Island Bay.

Shaw said the proposed plan would free up funds to build light rail in Wellington and Christchurch.

Wellington’s line would run from Island Bay to the Railway Station. The line would be completed by 2029.

In Christchurch, the full network would be operational by 2032. It would run from Church Corner to Papanui via the city centre, then towards Hornby and Belfast in phase two.

GREEN PARTY/Stuff The proposed light rail map for Christchurch, which would be running by 2032.

“The three yearly election merry-go-round of empty promises about who will build the most roads is tiresome and, frankly, irresponsible, especially in the wake of the two climate disasters Aotearoa has already experienced this year,” Shaw said,

The party’s Climate-Safe Communities plan would create new routes for buses, walking and cycling and “get people where they need to go more quickly”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw, revealed the party’s promised light rail for New Zealand’s major cities on Sunday morning.

The plan also included a $750 million urban nature fund - similar to the Jobs for Nature fund which is winding up.

“We will also set rules to make sure developers and councils are working together to construct more resilient homes and buildings designed to handle extreme weather, and ensure greater use of green spaces that not only provide a space to relax, but filter and drain flood waters.”