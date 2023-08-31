Will National’s tax cuts win it the election?

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

ANALYSIS: Generally speaking, National’s tax cut plan doesn’t quite get riotous applause, instead a slow clap with a bit of awkward shuffling.

Politically though, a standing ovation for National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis.

Tax cuts paid for with bureaucracy cuts and by stinging online gambling operators, foreign buyers and immigrants.

What’s not to love if you’re “squeezed” middle New Zealand?

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff National announcing its vote winning tax policy.

Especially a squeezed middle-income whānau with one kid, 250 bucks extra a fortnight says you’re in.

The chef’s kiss is the three yearly review of income tax thresholds which could mean regular tax cuts that happen to coincide with… ta-da! The election bribe season, starting in 2026.

The standing ovation gets sat down pretty damn quick though if you’re less “squeezed middle”, more “flat out broke”.

For example, a politician earning over $160,000 will get an extra $20 a week whereas someone on the minimum wage pulling in $48,000 a year gets an income tax cut of just $2 a week.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour says “tax cuts for the rich”, National says back pocket cash for the “squeezed middle”.

In an attempt to cauterise the inevitable “tax cuts for the rich” backlash, National’s capped the cuts for people earning up to $78,000 so someone earning a billion dollars a year would get the same size tax cut as someone on $78k. Though a billion dollar earner probably has other ways of reaping tax benefits.

To counter the “miserly $2 tax cut for the poor” criticism, National’s also boosting tax relief called the Independent Earner Tax Credit which would mean that a $48,000 earner would also receive additional relief, so all up (a still-not-whopping) $12 a week more in the bank for minimum wage workers each week.

Compare that to Labour’s (even-less-whopping) $4.25 saved with GST off fruit and vegetables.

Families and workers in the middle are where this election will be won and lost. That’s made obvious in the centrepiece policies from both major parties vying to form the next government. It’s all very centre.

Stuff Middle income households with one kid do best out of National’s tax plan.

Which means there’s inevitable “Labour-lite” crossover like National’s Labour-esque changes to Working For Families – those are a no brainer – and National’s FamilyBoost tax rebates which are much of a muchness with Labour’s extension of 20 hours free ECE.

Where the applause slows, and the awkward shuffling comes in, is how National plans to pay for this $14.6 billion vote winner – or what Labour’s now calling National’s “voodoo costings”, “alternative reality”, “fiction of a plan” and “heroic assumptions”.

For example, Labour says it’s already looking into taxing online gambling operators, and it would only pull $40-50 million, not the $180m National’s banking.

Then there are the public service cuts, National’s done well to soothe public austerity fears by carving out some key departments – like health, education, police – but nearly $600m in cuts on top of the $400m from culling consultants and contractors – that could start cutting into the meat, if not the bone, of the public service.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff National keeps Health and other key departments out of public service cuts.

The immigration levy is also fraught. Immigration Minister Andrew Little worked his way around the press gallery halls on Wednesday afternoon to peddle the very valid point that, in a global workforce shortage when we’re competing with other countries for nurses, teachers and engineers, making people pay to come to the ass end of the world may not help our competitive advantage.

Little also made the point that Te Whatu Ora, for example, pays visa costs for health workers it brings in from offshore so if it paid the new levy too that would mean the government taxing, then paying the government in a daft money go round.

On ditching the foreign buyer ban and taxing them instead, National pre-empted criticism that an influx of foreigners will suddenly overwhelm the market and compete with first home buyers, by keeping the ban in place for homes under $2million and taxing homes above it. Smart.

What would be less smart is pledging a policy which breaches the tax treaties we have with other countries, which this could very well do.

That tax, alongside reinstating interest deductibility for landlords, could also push up house prices and Chris Luxon offered zero assurances that even any sliver of savings for landlords would be passed on to their tenants, taking the sting out of skyrocketing rents.

But a lot of National’s “voodoo costings” are being unpicked by Labour’s “voodoo fiscal holes” and at the end of the day, in an election campaign, tax cuts are tax cuts are tax cuts are tax cuts.

If National says “back pocket” enough – which it will – people will start to feel like their pockets aren’t just full of the same old lint they’ve been lined with since the cost of living crisis began.