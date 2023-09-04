Tova O’Brien’s new Stuff political podcast will be fearless and frank

Award-winning journalist Tova O’Brien is heading back behind the microphone to host Stuff’s whip-smart new political podcast, called Tova.

And, she says, her bottom line is simple: with the 2023 election campaign now in full swing, Tova will be fearless and frank.

O’Brien joined Stuff in July as Chief Political Correspondent, and the weekly podcast is promising to serve up compelling interviews with big newsmakers on the issues ordinary people care about.

"Everything we do, everything that impacts our lives is influenced by politics,” O’Brien says. “We want to talk about the things that matter to you - their meaning and relevance - and talk to the people who can make a difference."

Stuff Digital Managing Director Nadia Tolich adds that Tova will deliver agenda-setting weekly discussions and debates on all the things that matter to New Zealanders.

“As one of our country’s pre-eminent political experts, Tova’s courageous, tenacious conversations will be unmissable and unmatched. It is going to be essential listening in the lead-up to the election and beyond.

“Everyone wants to know what Tova has to say.”

In her previous role as Newshub’s political editor, O’Brien guided the Parliamentary team through the tumultuous 2020 election, six National Party leaders and the highs and lows of the Government’s Covid-19 response.

More recently as Today FM’s breakfast show host, she travelled to Ukraine for an exclusive interview with President Volodymyr Zelensky resulting in a primetime doco that helped her win Broadcast Reporter of the Year (News) at the Voyager Media Awards for the second year in a row.

Tova O’Brien’s new podcast, Tova, launches this Thursday, September 7. You can listen here or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.