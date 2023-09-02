Labour promises free dental care for under 30s

Labour leader Chris Hipkins promised free dental care for under 30s, as he launched the party's election campaign.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has kicked off his re-election campaign with a shiny promise to young voters – free dental care.

Hipkins fired up Labour’s supporters on Saturday, who crowded the Aotea Centre as campaign fever took hold. On Sunday, National’s Christopher Luxon will officially launch his campaign to be prime minister.

But it wasn’t just Labour’s faithful who were fired up in the Aotea Centre. Hecklers kept rising like a game of whack-a-mole, interrupting the start of Hipkins’ speech. He and his warm-up act, former prime minister Helen Clark, faced about five interruptions.

As they arrived at Aotea Square, Labour supporters met a few dozen Destiny Church protesters outside and then hecklers – who shouted about “treason” and were connected to a well-known conspiracy website – interrupted the start of Hipkins’ speech.

But when peace resumed, the incumbent prime minister promised Labour, if re-elected, would deliver free dental care for under 30-year-olds before the next election.

It would be a staggered roll-out, with free dental care for 18 to 23-year-olds by July 2025. The next year, it would expand to cover everyone under 30 years old.

Dental care is already free for everyone under 18.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins has started his campaign with a promise to deliver free dental care for under 30s.

Hipkins said the policy would cost $390 million to provide free dental care to 18 to 29-year-olds over the next four years. That included a $10 million provision to train more dentists.

Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said the country would need about 200 new dentists over the next few years, as the free dental care policy would cover 800,000 people.

Verrall said a Labour Government would look to attract offshore dentists and increase universities’ capacity to train dentists by 50%.

STUFF Noisy protesters removed and handcuffed by police at Labour Party campaign launch

Hipkins finished his campaign launch with a broader promise, saying this three-year plan to increase free dental care access was just the start.

“Labour’s ultimate goal is to provide free universal dental care to all New Zealanders,” he said.

But those 30 and older hoping for free dental care would have to wait until after the 2026 election, Hipkins said, as he insisted the Government could not afford universal dental care in the next few years.

It would cost a bit over $1 billion all up for universal dental care, according to advice seen by Stuff sent to the Ministry of Health.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A protester connected to a conspiracy media platform was removed from the Labour Party conference.

“We've struck the balance here between starting off what is areally transformation policy for New Zealanders, but doing it in a way that we can afford,” finance spokesperson Grant Robertson said.

Hipkins said most dental treatment would be covered. It would see the Government pick up the bill for check-ups, basic fillings, X-rays, basic tooth extractions, and teeth cleaning.

“By the end of our next term in Government nearly 40% of all Kiwis will have access to free dental care,” Hipkins said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins has launched the party’s 2023 campaign.

In November, the Association of Salaried Medical Professionals urged the Government to fund universal dental care. In its report Tooth Be Told, the association suggested starting a roll-out of universal dental care with a provision first to low income adults.

Its report said 40% of adults couldn’t afford to go to a dentist.

Hipkins defended the age-band roll out, rather than income-based, saying no other health service was prioritised based on income.

“Tooth decay particularly starts to accelerate for people in their 20s,” he said.

“We want to get ahead or have long term dental problems.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Labour supporters arrive at the party’s campaign launch in Auckland city.

Political parties, experts respond

The Green Party was campaigning to provide universal free dental care.

Green Party health spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March said the Government should implement a wealth tax, so it could fund free dental care sooner.

ACT leader David Seymour called the promise a desperate bribe.

Health Coalition co-chair Dr Lisa Te Morenga said free dental care for under 30s would be a big help, especially for Māori and Pasifika.

"We know 40% of New Zealand adults cannot afford dental care - and half of these are Māori and Pacific people,” she said.

She said work to limit sugars, especially in schools, would also improve the country’s oral health.