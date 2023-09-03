Chris Hipkins plays tooth fairy and snarling attack dog in one

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

ANALYSIS: Holy fill that holey tooth with a gold crown Batman!

Labour has launched its campaign with an almighty sugar-free election sweetener - free dental, baby. Though it’s basic fillings rather than gold crowns under 30s would get.

As election bribes go, Chris Hipkins acting the tooth fairy is right up there with tax cuts, which means it’s game on as the campaign proper begins in earnest.

Even the seemingly endless supply of pain in-the-ass protesters planted and popping up in the crowd to heckle and shout down the speeches couldn’t overshadow Labour’s latest ace-up-sleeve cost of living policy.

We all know what it’s like to feel pain at the dentist. The anguish and fear of a drill hitting a nerve not properly anaesthetised, matched only by the anguish of being told at the desk on the way out that you’re paying through the teeth for the privilege.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins being welcomed by party faithful at the launch of the 2023 election campaign.

Labour’s hoping it can tap into that universal visceral dental association and scoop up votes.

Speaking of universal, the policy is just that.

Once again, Labour - in the same breath as accusing National of tax cuts for millionaires - is giving free dental to millionaires and their trust fund kids.

And there was an awful lot of accusing National of terrible things during the course of Chris Hipkins’ very long speech.

Having a crack at what he called the “pretend tax plan” and “tax swindle” from the “coalition of cuts”, calling National “cruel”, saying they’re “robbing Peter to pay Paul” and wanting to “win at all costs and bugger the consequences”.

123rf Ouch. We all know what it’s like to feel pain at the dentist.

In fact Hipkins mentioned National 16 times during his speech, ACT five times and a few honourable mentions for the Right Honourable Winston Peters and New Zealand First.

When Stuff asked the Labour leader why he spent so much of his speech on the attack and if he risked being too negative, he said he didn’t believe he was being negative, he was simply providing scrutiny and that “it’s very clear their numbers simply don’t add up, and I think it’s fair that they get challenged on this plan.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff/Stuff Yet another protester removed from the Labour Party campaign launch after disturbing the event

It’s a high wire tightrope though, balancing positive promotion of your own party messages versus a negative undercutting of your opponents.

As the rowdy wall of Destiny Church protesters acting as an un-welcome committee outside Labour’s launch venue proved, the campaign is already high-wattage and divisive.

Even if you’re not a Labour fan, the half a dozen protesters who leapt up and yelled over Helen Clark and Hipkins’ speeches would put most Kiwis off.

It was kind of exciting and maybe even a little bit funny the first one or two times, after that it was just rude and annoying and unnecessary.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff/Stuff A protester (in t-shirt with white and red writing) is removed from the Labour Party campaign launch.

There were real 2014 election ‘fringe element and issue’ vibes going down and goodness knows we don’t need a repeat of all that, it bred real hostility.

Even though Jacinda Ardern’s ‘kindness’ schtick wore thin with a lot of voters and was eventually ridiculed, it’s an ethos everyone should ascribe to no matter your party colours.

And Labour had a strong policy to celebrate at launch, one which appeals ideologically to its base and practically to the masses, that should have been enough to galvanise the troops rather than trying to wallop National with as many digs as possible.

Too much attack and politicians risk looking desperate, which is probably why Hipkins is doing it - there is a degree of desperation in camp Labour for obvious reasons but a couple of jokey jibes rather than a barrage might have sat better with the general tone of the Labour launch.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Hipkins mentioned National 16 times during his speech, ACT five times and a few honourable mentions for the Right Honourable Winston Peters and New Zealand First.

And the tone was solid. Labour wheeled out their tried and tested MC Oscar Kightley (he’s funny), they were meant to have Don McGlashan perform (obviously a legend), but because of Covid Reb Fountain was the ring-in (she’s awesome) and having Helen Clark give the curtain raiser speech was a crowd pleaser - she also helped weed out the first of the protesters.

The Labour crowd helped usher the protesters out too - going full-Labour - standing up, singing and chanting party slogans at them as they were escorted out.

So yeah, the mood was solid. It didn’t have the same ‘rah-rah Ja-cin-da’ level of hype as the 2017 or 2020 campaigns, but Labour launched with a popular policy peppered with a bit of mongrel from the leader.

And if campaign launches are about starting as you mean to go on, that suggests Labour got it about right.