Whizz bang but National's campaign launch more fizzle than pop

National leader Christopher Luxon faced questions about his tax plan, the energy of his campaign launch, and Labour's dental promise, after officially launching his campaign to be prime minister.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent.

ANALYSIS: So much whizz bang at National’s campaign launch, but when it came to substance it was more fizzle than pop.

Launching an election campaign with a cool policy is cliché for a reason: it works. It sets the scene and voters like it.

Announcing a – drum roll please – “pledge card” just doesn’t get the electorate’s blood pumping in the same way free dental or tax cuts do.

On paper, National’s campaign launch ticked all the requisite boxes.

Lights (blue!), cameras (plenty), action (performers representing communities from Aotearoa, the Pacific, India, China and the Philippines).

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Christopher Luxon’s polished campaign launch ticked all the boxes on paper.

There was also a popular hype person (Nicola Willis), the personal touch (Christopher Luxon’s kids introduced their dad on Father’s Day) and the ‘whoa’ moment – as a real-life All Blacks stadium announcer individually introduced each National Party MP and candidate by name as they entered the venue.

The candidates went on to form a kind of guard of honour, lining the aisle down which Christopher Luxon – their king – waved, kissed, hugged and shook hands all the way to the stage.

But the problem with things that look great on paper is that sometimes they don’t quite ring so great in reality.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Luxon launched the party’s campaign with no new policy.

And so it was with National, especially without the heft of a meaty policy to inspire voters.

Luxon said the pledge card was about consolidating National’s vision and the 37 or 38 policies it had already announced, to hammer home its “bedrock commitments”.

He also wouldn’t want to overshadow National’s flagship tax cut policy announced earlier this week with another, perhaps less exciting, policy – and that makes sense.

But idle hands and all that.

With no new policy to chew over, Luxon’s media conference after the launch was instead totally overshadowed by questions the leader was unable to answer about how National plans to pay for its tax cuts.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Luxon hugs his son William, who, alongside his sister Olivia, introduced their dad on Father’s Day.

Luxon came unstuck when put under pressure on his foreign buyers’ tax and whether it would breach international tax treaties, which tax experts (including the one National told Stuff to talk to about their policy) say it will.

He kept reiterating that National had taken independent advice and “we’re very confident about it”.

But he couldn’t say if that advice was about whether the tax would breach fair trade agreements – which National did head off by carving out Singapore and Australia – or tax treaties, which would mean breaching international law.

His response at one point – that “we think” there’s a way through all that – didn’t instil great confidence that National would be able to net the $740 million it says it would reap from the tax.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Brian and Hannah Tamaki.

It’s going to dog National and Luxon on the campaign until they finally release that advice – if it exists – rather than expecting everyone to just take them on their word, despite their word contradicting the experts’.

Luxon got some reprieve from the menace which blighted Labour’s campaign launch.

Although Brian Tamaki and his legion of protesters and hecklers showed up en masse to greet National members as they arrived to South Auckland for the launch, none managed to sneak past the goalie to inveigle themselves in the audience and disrupt proceedings as they had at Labour’s.

Towards the end of Luxon’s speech, a flurry of texts went round National’s brains trust and staff as they collectively mopped their brows.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Luxon still won’t rule out working with Winston Peters – Brian Tamaki’s ‘friend’.

Stuff understands a bus of National members were approached and asked for tickets, but the Destiny Church crew appeared to run out of steam and bailed out well before Luxon was due to speak.

But not before Tamaki told Stuff that although he’s not had any conversations with Winston Peters, they’re friends; he thinks a marriage between his Freedom NZ ‘movement’ and New Zealand First would work and that “they should be really looking at a coalition with us”.

When Stuff put that to Luxon to see if it might finally induce him to rule out working with New Zealand First – given he did eventually rule out working with Tamaki – he still refused to slam that door shut on Winston.

National really should take note, that at a campaign launch stage-managed to the hilt, it’s Winston Peters and tax that continue to chink Christopher Luxon’s near-impenetrable armour in the polls.

Ignoring and pretending they’re not issues only risks causing more damage.

Tova O’Brien’s new podcast, Tova, launches this Thursday, September 7. You can listen via stuff.co.nz/tova or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show to get instant, automatic access to new episodes.