National confirms tax brochure case studies were fictional 'scenarios'

National finance spokesperson Nicola Willis has had to defend the party’s tax numbers and images this week.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis has confirmed case studies in election campaign material, where people commented on how National’s tax policy would affect them, were made up.

To accompany the launch of the party’s tax plan, National produced a 28-page brochure.

Under a headline “How National’s Back Pocket Boost supports Kiwis,” were seven case studies understood to be real life people in Aotearoa.

Nathan, an 18-year-old school-leaver in Whangārei was photographed in a local cafe where it said he worked 40 hours a week. Meanwhile, Alice was a building apprentice in Christchurch, with a photo of her in a hard hat and high visibility clothing. Over in Whakatāne, retired couple Bob and Jacqui were relaxing at home on their sofa.

When questioned by AM Show host Ryan Bridge if the images were generated by artificial intelligence (AI), Willis said no.

“They’re real people,” she responded.

Supplied/Stuff Willis said on the AM show that the people in the tax brochure were real, however they were stock images.

But after a viewer did a reverse image search on the image of Nathan, it was found to be a stock image with the caption “cafe handsome Asia man waitress cashes in order bill register working happy at coffee shop”.

supplied/Stuff Images available on stock image websites which the National party have been using

Similarly, Bob and Jacqui were a stock image of an elderly couple with a television remote. The same goes for Alice, the female tradie in Christchurch.

As Willis faced an onslaught of questions from media this week on how her tax policy adds up, she was also asked why she claimed the people were real. She then confirmed the images used were actually stock images.

“Yes they were stock images, but they were real people,” Willis said.

“When Ryan asked me about that on AM this morning, I thought he was saying these AI generated people. They are photos of real people”.

But later in the day, Willis changed her position.

The scenarios they were talking about though – and how National’s tax plan would affect them – were fictional.

“The stories are characterisation,” Willis said.

“So what we were simply choosing to do is work through examples of how the tax would apply to different households in different circumstances, and then we have taken stock images and put them next to those stories. They are scenarios.”

supplied/Stuff Ben and Tabitha were labelled as a professional NZ couple. They are actually actors playing a happy couple walking in a countryside which is not New Zealand.

In the brochure, there was no caption which declared the people and scenarios were not real Kiwi case studies.

It’s not the first time National has found difficulty with images.

In May, it was found to be using fake images on its social media including a nurse and a supposed ram raid, which never happened.

Like Willis, National Party leader Christopher Luxon seemed unaware of the images, but later confirmed they were AI generated.

Psychologist Paul Duignan said the phrase ‘real people’ needs defining.

In Willis’ initial answer, her use of “real people” would lead people to believe they are the actual people in the scenarios, he said.

“The National Party is drawing a distinction between AI-generated images and ones of 'real' people - in this case, stock images. Fair enough, you can see the distinction they are making. But others may claim that these are not 'real' people because the people in the pictures are not actually experiencing what is being written about them.'”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul Duignan - Psychologist and AI researcher.

“Before the age of AI, people may have accepted suspending their disbelief around people in adverts being actors. But I think that this is going to change because AI is going to be able to fabricate anything. In the world we are now moving into, people may increasingly look for authenticity. They will want this in political advertising, but ultimately I think this may start to extend to other advertising also.”

A spokesperson for the Labour Party declined comment, saying it was up to National Party.

Correction: The original version of this story said Nicola Willis admitted tax brochure case studies were fictional 'scenarios'. Willis had not claimed the case studies were real people. Willis had said people in stock images used in the brochure were real people. Story updated 10:38am September 7, 2023.