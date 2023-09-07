Labour considering new stalking offence with jail time attached

After six years in government, Stuff can reveal that Labour is finally addressing a major hole in our criminal law by exploring the option of a stalking offence punishable by imprisonment.

Victim’s advocates have been calling for changes to New Zealand’s stalking laws for years.

These calls were renewed recently following the death of Farzana Yaqubi, an Auckland University student who was murdered by her stalker. The man’s sentencing highlighted the lack of updated laws.

Yaqubi had gone to Police at least twice to report the harassment, stalking and threats from Kanwarpal Singh who went on to stab her 12 times, killing her metres from her home in December 2022.

Stuff Kanwarpal Singh has admitted brutally murdering 21-year-old law student Farzana Yaqubi after stalking her

New Zealand is an outlier; the United Kingdom, Australia, United States and most parts of the European Union have stalking laws.

If New Zealand did include stalking in the Crimes Act, and we were aligned to the UK and Australia, stalkers could face prison time of between 12 months to 3 years, with stronger penalties if the person has possession of a weapon, for those who engage in behaviour of stalking a victim or loitering near a person’s home or work with intent to intimidate.

Justice Minister Ginny Andersen told Stuff, “we're looking at strengthening the law in specific to stalking behaviour, so this is about going further for victims in relation to stalking and harassment by really modernising our current laws.”

Asked why Labour is only doing this now and not during its six years in government, Andersen said, “it's a complex area and really difficult to prove in a court of law, so we want to make sure that we get that detail right, that we're not just creating an offence for the heck of it. We want something that's going to be utilised and to make sure it benefits victims.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Ginny Andersen said she hopes a stalking law would prevent something like Farzana Yaqubi's death from happening again.

Andersen said it’s “really difficult to speculate” about whether she believes Farzana Yaqubi might have survived had these laws had been in place when she alerted police, but she hopes it prevents something like that happening again.

Yaqubi’s murderer had become obsessed after meeting her in September 2020. He continually messaged her on social media, when she blocked him he created new accounts to contact and threaten her.

One of the messages read: “If u don’t wanna say anything I will kidnap u n give u 365 days to fall in love with me.” He also threatened to throw acid in her face.

Singh started following Yaqubi and sending videos taken outside her home.

Yaqubi went to police to report him and provided screenshots of Singh’s messages.

The Auckland’s Women’s Centre says stalking isn’t just about following a person.

Its website says, stalking is any “unwanted repetitive and persistent intrusions into a person’s life”, such as surveillance, following, threatening, contacting/phoning/messaging, leaving unwanted items (anything from excrement to flowers), spreading untruthful and/or damaging accusations (online or to a victim’s workplace for example), or doxing.

Andersen says defining stalking is a really complex, and she will be consulting the Chief Victims Advisor and the community.

“We know that stalking often involves doing a whole range of different activities that can be difficult to prove in court.”

She said the offence could include threatening contact, phoning, researching, leaving unwanted items on someone's front door, a whole range of things.

The new offence isn’t a done deal. Anderson says they need to see how the law is working for victims now, where the gaps exist and what the best way is to address those gaps.

“An offence might be the best way. But I wouldn't want to get ahead of the work that needs to be done to ensure we're doing the right thing.”

Andersen was unsure how many offenders might be prosecuted under the offence.

