Tova podcast: Has Labour entered the killzone on its own internal polling?

An extended interview with Labour Leader Chris Hipkins is the centrepiece of the first episode

Are Chris Hipkins and Labour in the killzone on their own internal polls?

The Labour leader reveals how low Labour has fallen on their own internal gauge

Political parties have forever found ways to philosophically gerrymander public poll results to suit their narrative.

National’s Gerry Brownlee once dismissed a poll I ran as “rogue” because it had National on 25.1% after multiple leadership changes.

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins reveals how low Labour has fallen in its internal polling

A couple of months later National lost the election on 25.6% of the vote.

Rogue schmogue Mr Brownlee.

Simon Bridges once told me he’d never taken National below 40% (golly doesn’t that feel kooky high now!) in their internal polling, but then I was leaked years of National Party internals which showed he had once dipped them under, just slightly.

40% was the psychological barrier, the magic threshold National MPs had told me, at the time, could spark a coup against Bridges.

Within a year Bridges was rolled after our COVID poll showed National knocked down 12.7 points to 30.6%.

At the time he refused to tell us what their internal polling was saying - he wasn’t even showing his caucus.

The point is, politicians can dismiss or reconcile public polling if they feel confident their internals are tracking in the right direction.

What Chris Hipkins has admitted to us in our interview is that those internals aren’t providing the comfort blankey that I’m sure he’d like

We discuss in the interview a lot of the things that have no doubt contributed to his pain at the polls - cost of living, crime, groceries, mortgage rates, the health crisis, cancer care - and a biggie for Labour’s base and Hipkins’ own team, does he fight for what he believes in?

NZ PARLIAMENT Chris Hipkins delivers his maiden speech to Parliament in 2008

We play Hipkins clips of his younger self, Chippy circa 2008, giving his maiden speech to parliament.

Labour had just lost the 2008 election, despite a hail mary pass in the final throes of the campaign, promising universal student allowances.

2008 Hipkins was ideologically and fundamentally gutted: “I am deeply disappointed we are one election victory away from achieving a universal living allowance for students.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Has Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins lost some of his Labour ways? Has he lost the courage of his convictions?

So surely 2023 Hipkins, Prime Minister and Labour leader Hipkins, would harness the power he now holds to deliver that most fundamental of policies he believes in at his core.

“Don’t hold your breath.”

As a student in 1997, Hipkins once marched on Parliament, even got arrested, protesting against the government’s tertiary education policies.

Now, much like ruling out a capital gains or wealth tax under his leadership, has Hipkins lost his Labour ways? Has he lost the courage of his convictions?

His caucus is certainly griping to me about it.

Hear what Hipkins himself has to say

To listen to the full interview, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit stuff.co.nz/tova,or wherever you get your podcasts.