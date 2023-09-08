Tova podcast: Labour source says party’s internal polling is 'f...ed'

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the podcast, Tova. This is her Friday column: The Upshot.

ANALYSIS: Chippy is gone, Campaign Chris is in the house.

Chris Hipkins is increasingly sounding like Jacinda Ardern used to in her longer form interviews, saying a whole lot without saying much at all.

I’ve interviewed Hipkins more times than I can count and have listened to almost every other interview he’s done since becoming Prime Minister - and he’s a changed man.

Gone are the days of candid answers, personable musings, a willingness to consider - in the heat of the moment - policies that would make a material difference to Kiwis.

There’s a very good reason for this - and it’s written across his usually comic book-cheery face - Hipkins is worried.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An extended interview with Labour Leader Chris Hipkins is the centrepiece of the first episode of Tova O’Brien’s Stuff podcast, Tova.

The stakes are so high. His job is on the line and there’s a very real chance his short time as Prime Minister will be over after just 262 days.

In fact, a shocking revelation from Hipkins in our interview on Tova - Labour has been dropping below 30% in its own internal polling. And more than once.

That is very, very bad news for the red team.

It was a sucker punch for the party when Labour tipped into the terrible twenties in the latest One News Verian poll on 29%, the fact it’s now coming from Labour’s own pollsters will mean they can’t bury their heads in the sand, they can’t pretend it was just a blip.

They’re now officially in the killzone.

I’ve been told from within the Labour caucus that senior political staffers, even ministers are considering their next moves - they think it is over for Labour.

When your team starts jumping ship, it’s usually a sign the ship is sinking.

Stuff Labour Leader Chris Hipkins' extended interview on Stuff's new podcast, Tova

That said, other members of his caucus told me that despite the fight on their hands, the team is still remarkably united.

And Hipkins is right as well - the campaign has only just begun.

Where he doesn’t help himself though, is all this compromising on morals and value propositions.

We saw it when he ruled out a capital gains tax and wealth tax and you heard it again on Tova, on student allowances.

“Don’t hold your breath” he says in 2023, after being “deeply disappointed” in 2008 that they didn’t get a chance to realise the policy he so keenly believed in.

What is the point of entering parliament full of ideals and commitments and beliefs if, when you get there and finally have your chance to make a difference, your career is littered with broken promises and a mind changed by political expediency.

And so many broken promises - student allowances, post grad allowances, fees free, breast screening, which he said is not something he’s even looked at.

Bowel screening though didn’t seem completely off the table, nor changes and more money to Pharmac, he flip-flopped on a child abuse reduction target within 10 seconds of saying “absolutely” he’d consider it and he’s not budging on the prison reduction target, but he’s open to working with banks for more support with mortgagee sales.

We’ve got weeks of policy to come from both sides - it will all be on the table come October 14.

The upshot is, there’s a reason Chris Hipkins isn’t dancing with robots, eating hotdogs or playing with bubbles as journalists have been imploring him to do on the campaign - myself included.

And fair cop, it’s business time, game on, but right now Hipkins’ campaign game is also getting trounced by a gelato scooping, ice-cream eating, cricket playing, hairnet wearing Christopher Luxon.

And that personable playing field used to be the domain of the artist formerly known as Chippy.