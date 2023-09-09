ACT Party loses another candidate weeks out from election

ACT candidate Brent Miles has pulled out, weeks before the election.

Act Party’s Taranaki King Country candidate, Brent Miles, has withdrawn his candidacy just weeks out from the general election.

Miles, who stood for ACT at the 2020 election, withdrew last week for personal reasons, making him the fifth candidate for the party to pull out in recent weeks.

A party spokesperson told Stuff they would not be making further comment.

The party’s Rangitata candidate, Elaine Naidu Franz, resigned in August after it emerged she compared Covid mandates to concentration camps.

Anto Coates – who was number 33 on the party list – stepped down in July “for personal reasons” after comments about Covid and former PM Jacinda Ardern.

Another candidate, Waikato’s Darren Gilchrist – who apologised for linking the Covid vaccine to drownings – also resigned “for personal reasons”.

And Scott Boness – the party’s Auckland Central candidate – withdrew in early August.