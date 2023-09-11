Newsable: David Seymour on his ‘confidence only’ coalition plans

Recent poll numbers have National and ACT sitting comfortably as New Zealand’s next government – so it’s no wonder there are questions about what the two party’s negotiations could look like.

ACT leader David Seymour says his preference is for a strong coalition agreement with the National Party. But he’s also floating the idea of a “confidence only” deal – something that has never before happened in Aotearoa.

“We want to see a change in government, we want to see Chris Luxon in the National Party in government with us – but when it comes to supply, actually there’s a lot of people voting ACT who want something a little different… They want to see an end to government waste,” Seymour tells Newsable.

“What we’re saying is – ‘we give you confidence’, but when it comes to supply we want to negotiate each time.”

In raising the concept of a “confidence only” agreement, ACT is telling National it will need to seek its backing for all spending matters.

Since the advent of MMP in 1996, there have been three basic forms of agreement political parties have come to after an election: coalition, confidence and supply, or cooperation.

A coalition is where two or more parties agree to be in government together, whereas confidence and supply agreements are a weaker version of a coalition, where one party will agree to support another on the most important matters, including Budgets.

The 2020 election saw a third option added, where Labour and the Greens came to a cooperation agreement. Labour had won a majority in Parliament so did not need any other party to support it on confidence or supply but agreed to cooperate with the Green Party anyway, including granting two ministerial positions outside Cabinet.

For more on David Seymour’s “confidence only” proposal with National, listen to the full interview here.

