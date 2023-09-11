NZ election 2023 live: National, ACT comfortably able to form government, new poll shows
18:04, Sep 11 2023
ROB KITCHIN/STUFF
The National Party leader said he did not want to entertain hypothetical situations of coalition-building after the election.
ACT leader David Seymour has revealed his coalition plan with National, with the party leaders gearing up for another day on the campaign trail. Labour leader Chris Hipkins is heading to flood-hit Nelson, while National’s Christopher Luxon is in the lower North Island.