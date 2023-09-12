Advertising complaint laid against Labour MP over housing claims

Labour’s Northcote MP Shanan Halbert​ - who was in trouble over “misleading” election advertising during the 2020 election campaign - is facing another complaint for housing claims made in his campaign brochure this election.

In his glossy flyer pitching to win back the people of Northcote, Halbert celebrates “1700 new warm, dry homes as part of the Northcote Development”.

But those new homes aren’t due to be completed until 2026.

The Advertising Standards Authority has confirmed to Stuff that a complaint has been made about Halbert’s advertisement and is currently being processed.

Kāinga Ora told Stuff that 425 homes have been built in Northcote since 2017 but conversely 317 old houses (314 of them state houses) have been demolished or removed.

There are 682 houses under construction and 611 with construction yet to commence.

When you take out the old state houses, it’s still only a net gain of 1401 houses, not the 1700 on Halbert’s flyer.

In response, Halbert directed Stuff to the top of his flyer, which says “I’m proud of what I’ve achieved for our community, and I’m asking for your support to continue”.

"The flyer clearly talks about things I've delivered as an MP, and things I am asking the people of Northcote to continue supporting me as their strong local voice in Parliament so I can help deliver.”

“I stand by the flyer. I'm proud of my track record, the investment in Northcote and my positive plans for our area."

During Halbert’s successful 2020 campaign for the seat, Labour was forced to apologise and pull a similar election flyer in which Labour claimed, “We’ve built over 600 houses for our growing Northcote family.”

A complaint was lodged with the Advertising Standards Authority by a Northcote resident of 25 years who made an Official Information Act request to Kāinga Ora and found that only 74 homes had been built and “Of these, 67 were part of redevelopments on land already owned by Kāinga Ora, and 7 were new builds."

In response Labour admitted it was “inaccurate”, it pulled all remaining stock from election stalls and reprinted the flyer.

“We very much regret this error. Please accept our apologies for this error,” Labour said at the time.

And three years on, as Kāinga Ora told Stuff, it still hasn’t built 600 new homes in Northcote.

Halbert is also one of several Labour MPs who have recently been reprimanded by party Leader Chris Hipkins for spreading misinformation on social media.

Someone commented on Halbert’s Facebook page that National would decrease sick leave to five days, Halbert replied that was correct.

It’s not. National has promised to keep sick leave at 10 days.

Habert’s election flyer is not as categorical as the 2020 version in its claim of having actually “built” the houses, but it also doesn't make it clear that it could be another three years before all 1700 are built.

“Anyone from our community can see first hand the progress that is being made in the Northcote Housing Development. I would like to host you to see this progress first hand too,” Halbert invited Stuff.

The brochure is a hodgepodge of what Labour has achieved versus what it is promising to do if re-elected - and it’s not always clear which is which.

For example, on GST off fresh fruit and vegetables it clearly states the policy takes effect from “from 1 April 2024”.

However, on its promise of a $25 per week increase to Working for Families, which would also come into effect from 1 April 2024, the brochure doesn’t mention the date.

The promises are mixed in with things Labour has already done or committed funds to like “Increased minimum wage to $22.70”, “Scrapped the $5 co-payment on most prescription medicines” and “Extended 20 hours free ECE to 2-year-olds”, which was funded in this year’s Budget.

Kāinga Ora told Stuff $45.5 million was allocated to the Northcote Development in April 2022.

Halbert has posted on Facebook that the houses aren’t due for completion until 2026 but that they are on track.