NZ election 2023 live debates streaming on Stuff

Stuff is hosting and streaming a series of live election debates to keep Kiwis informed about who and what they’re voting this October.

The series kicks off on September 19 in Auckland with the Great New Zealand Infrastructure debate, hosted by Stuff chief political correspondent Tova O’Brien. She’ll put the questions to a panel of leaders from Labour, National, The Greens, ACT and NZ First. The debate will cover transport, housing, climate resilience and resource management and will stream on Stuff from 1pm.

The wildly popular and rambunctious Press’ Leaders Debate will be in Christchurch on October 3 before a 2000-strong live audience at the Town Hall. This Leaders Debate is one of the highlights of the election campaign with the two men vying to be New Zealand’s next Prime Minister challenged on the main issues facing the country.

The 2023 debate will see Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon face questions from The Press editor Kamala Hayman and Stuff political editor Luke Malpass. Watch the debate live on Stuff from 6pm on October 3.

The final debate will be hosted by The Post at Wellington’s Te Papa museum on the October 9 – this debate will put finance heavyweights Grant Robertson and Nicola Willis head to head.

All the live action, analysis and aftermath of each debate will be on Stuff’s election 2023 hub.