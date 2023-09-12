'Ugly', 'wrong', 'desperate': Political leaders pile in to scold Winston Peters

The National Party leader said he did not want to entertain hypothetical situations of coalition-building after the election.

All the other party leaders said he was wrong, but NZ First leader Winston Peters isn’t out in the cold quite yet.

After he told a public meeting in Nelson that he doesn’t think Māori are actually indigenous to Aotearoa New Zealand, Peters faced swift and often brutal rebukes from other political players.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, who has already said he’d rather lose his job than work with Peters, called Peters’ comments “divisive”. He said it was proof Peters was “a force for chaos” and couldn’t be in government.

ACT leader David Seymour called it “ugly” politics.

"They're desperate. The truth is most polls still have them under 5%, his political career is over and he's got nothing to show for 45 years of this,” Seymour said.

Anthony Phelps/Marlborough Express NZ First’s Winston Peters doubled down on his comments about Māori not being indigenous people.

And National leader Christopher Luxon said Peters was clearly “wrong”, but he once again refused to give an opinion on governing beside Peters.

“As I’ve said to you, I’m not worried about Winston Peters. He’s not in Parliament. He’s below the thresholds,” Luxon told Stuff.

Asked what line Peters would need to cross, before Luxon rules out working with him, the National leader refused to say.

“I’m just not talking or thinking about him,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon, in Kāpiti on Monday, said Winston Peters was wrong.

But Peters may soon be back in Parliament. His party has been polling between 4% and 6% in recent months, right on the cusp of returning to Parliament.

If NZ First does beat the 5% threshold, then polling data from Stuff’s Rolling Poll shows Luxon would be required to get Peters’ and Seymour’s support to govern.

On the latest numbers, National and ACT would have 60 seats between them – if NZ First gets 5%. They would need just one seat extra to form a government, and given Luxon has ruled out Te Pāti Māori and the Greens have ruled out National, that leaves him with just one option: Winston Peters.

Luxon is in a tough spot when it comes to Peters.

He wasn’t always so coy when it came to coalition deals, and made a big deal in May about ruling out Te Pāti Māori.

NZ First’s polling also dulls Luxon’s line that a Hipkins-led government would be a “coalition of chaos”.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail Labour leader Chris Hipkins, in Nelson on Monday, hit back against Winston Peters.

On Monday, Hipkins returned fire.

“Winston Peters is a force for chaos in any government that he has been a part of. And his track record shows that he would destabilise any government,” he said.

"I think what's going to be tragic, is a National, ACT, New Zealand First government where Winston Peters and David Seymour would just be running circles around Christopher Luxon.”

National’s closet political ally, ACT, also has a very strained relationship with NZ First.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour says it would be impossible to work with Winston Peters.

Last month Seymour point-blank refused to work with Peters. He told Stuff it was “impossible” to see him and Peters sitting around the same Cabinet table.

And on Monday, Seymour didn’t hold back when he spoke to Stuff about Peters’ latest antics.

”The truth is, he's had so many chances, and he's really struggling to argue he deserves another chance,” Seymour said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters speaks to a crowd in Blenheim.

As he faced criticism from across the political spectrum on Monday, Peters was unmoved.

He told another public meeting, this time in Blenheim, he was “astonished” to hear the critiques. The only backlash he had received was from the “usual ignoramuses”, he told the crowd.

He said Māori were indigenous to Hawaiki, not Aotearoa.

“I haven’t had any text messages other than from a guy with a serious understanding of DNA, saying ‘you are seriously onto things Winston’. Because DNA is irrefutable,” he said.

Additional reporting: Bridie Witton in Kāpiti, Ian Allen in Blenheim, and Anna Whyte in Nelson.