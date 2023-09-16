NZ election 2023 live: Labour commits to annual increases for the minimum wage

15:03, Sep 16 2023
DAVID WHITE/STUFF
Labour leader Chris Hipkins has launched another attack on National's tax and housing plans.

Chris Hipkins has talked about the Labour party’s plan for minimum wage rises.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the E tÅ« election campaign launch in MÄngere, Auckland.
David White/Stuff
