Watch: David Seymour's ACT Party re-launch disrupted by persistent hecklers

A disruption between ACT party supporters and hecklers took a chaotic turn at the party’s re-launch on Sunday, with members of the media copping physical abuse.

One cameraman from Newshub was hit in the face by an older woman and another visual journalist was struck by ACT signs.

A Newshub spokesperson confirmed the incident and said their cameraman was not injured.

It followed the disruption of the launch by a persistent heckler, who was eventually escorted out.

Vision NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka’s disruptions lasted around 10 minutes, during which he stood on the theatre seats at Auckland’s Civic Theatre and yelled over party leader David Seymour.

Mokaraka was surrounded by ACT supporters and security attempted to remove him several times before he left the event. He yelled “don’t forget about South Auckland”, as supporters chanted “Party Vote Act”.

ACT supporters were also abusing members of the media, hitting cameras with signs as they surrounded Mokaraka, attempting to block them from filming the protest. Some of the abuse was captured on camera.

Seymour has since asked media to send pictures of the supporters who were participating in the disruption, with the possibility of removing them as party members.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Vision NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka escorted out of ACT party launch after several minutes of yelling.

Shortly after Mokaraka, another heckler hijacked the event, shouting over Seymour as he attempted to introduce his candidates.

The crowd began yelling and stamping their feet, drowning her voice out. The disruption lasted around three minutes before security ejected her.

Four protestors have been kicked out of the venue since the event began: Mokaraka, two people with him, and another woman.

Seymour called the heckler's disruptions “deplorable” and “far from our values.”

“I’m so disappointed by that one person who disrupted so much of what was otherwise a really positive event,” he said.

“When New Zealanders try to shut down or push each other, all that does is make it harder for people to have the discussion that we need,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The heckler’s disruption lasted around 10 minutes.

This isn’t the first political event gatecrashed by protestors. Earlier in August, Mokaraka and a group of Vision NZ protesters followed Hipkins around the Ōtara Markets.

Hipkins was there as part of a Labour campaign event, with its Māori and Pasifika supporters, but he didn’t stay long as Mokaraka’s loudspeaker and his supporters’ horns blared.

On August 28, Luxon and National MP Simeon Brown’s public meeting was hijacked as Mokaraka popped up from behind a fence and started shouting his own questions.

The National leader repeatedly called for the Vision NZ candidate to “be respectful”, and said he was happy to talk later, before eventually moving to a more quiet location.