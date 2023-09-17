Hipkins says Labour will extend free breast screening if re-elected

Labour is re-promising to lift the age of eligibility for free breast cancer screening.

Labour is re-promising to lift the age of eligibility for free breast cancer screening, just a few months after saying there weren’t enough health workers for the expansion to go ahead.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and the party’s women’s caucus delivered their pitch to women on Sunday, including the promise of extended breast screening.

This is a 2017 Labour and NZ First coalition commitment, which hasn’t been actioned despite calls from the Opposition and Breast Cancer Foundation.

On Sunday, Hipkins said Labour would raise the free screening age to 74 years old. Currently, breast screening is provided for free only to women aged 45 to 69 years old.

In 2016, Labour MP Jacinda Ardern accepted a petition to extend the screening service. Another petition was launched in 2021, and picked up National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti who has introduced a private members’ bill to raise the age of eligibility.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Labour released its women’s election manifesto on Sunday.

Women’s Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime said it had taken the past year to create a health workforce plan, and upgrade IT system, to expand the breast cancer screening programme.

In March, the Government responded to the petition saying there weren’t enough radiologists and medical imaging technologists to extend the service. It also said ICT issues at Breast Screen Aotearoa were a barrier to increasing eligibility.

Prime didn’t give an exact date on when a Labour Government would roll out the breast screening extension, other than saying it would be done before the 2026 election.

“I am really proud that we have actually done the work to set up the systems and the processes to be able to deliver this and not just simply make a statement,” Prime said on Sunday.

Hipkins denied the breast cancer screening delays showed Labour overpromised and under delivered.

“It's updating on progress and setting out the next steps. That's what election campaigns are about,” he said.

Other Labour commitments to women

Labour’s women’s manifesto also highlighted its work to modernise consent laws and introduce gender pay gap reporting.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni also promised to start an endometritis action plan, to raise awareness and better train health workers to treat the painful condition.

In August, Women’s Minister Jan Tinetti​ and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan​ said they planned to introduce a bill next year – if re-elected – requiring large companies to publicly report and monitor gender pay gaps.

ACT leader David Seymour said the proposal was more “red tape”, which he didn’t support. The National Party indicated support for the plan.

The proposal would see every company with more than 250 staff required to publicly report its internal gender pay gap.