The Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate: What will the next Government build and where will the buck stop?

The Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate will ask political leaders from Labour, National, The Greens, ACT and NZ First to explain their key infrastructure campaign promises.

It’s the stuff that matters.

It’s the traffic we sit in trying to get the kids to school, whether cyclists feel safe on the roads, and the potholes plaguing drivers with flat tyres.

It’s also the crucial access to healthcare and education, and a lack of housing supply across the country.

Recent polling has revealed that 70% of Kiwis believe that currently New Zealand does not invest enough in infrastructure.

So what will the next Government build for Kiwis and where will the buck stop?

Hosted by Stuff’s Chief Political correspondent Tova O’Brien The Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate will ask political leaders to explain their key infrastructure campaign promises.

O’Brien will ask National’s Chris Bishop, Labour’s David Parker, Simon Court from Act, James Shaw from Greens and NZ First’s Shane Jones to provide insight on their goals across transport, housing, climate resilience and resource management.

What will they seek to build and what’s off the table? How will they fund their plans and develop an infrastructure pipeline to establish the workforce required?

Most importantly, how will their infrastructure goals affect Kiwi businesses, communities and households?

Stuff/Stuff Stuff’s Chief Political correspondent Tova O’Brien is hosting The Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate on Tuesday.

Housing and roads are likely to be key issues, O’Brien said.

But there was also the matter of public confidence.

Big promises are being made about affordable housing, improved transport networks and climate resilience, but there’s been year upon year of underfunding.

So can they deliver? How will it be paid for?

Some testy topics could involve National proposing to use foreign investment to plug the $10 billion hole in its transport plans, O’Brien said, or Labour’s lack of delivery on Kiwibuild or Auckland Light Rail plans.

Chief executive of Infrastructure New Zealand Nick Leggett said over the last 10 to 15 years New Zealand’s infrastructure agenda has been reduced to an ideological tug-of-war between competing political parties.

National and ACT advocate for solutions that rely on more roads, while Labour and the Greens push for more trains and bike lanes.

“What we need is a balanced approach that incorporates elements of both visions. More importantly, we need a system and a structure to deliver outcomes year by year, project by project.”

He said infrastructure issues demand the attention of all parties seeking to form the next government.

“So, let’s hear what their plans are to build a stronger and more resilient New Zealand, where modern, well-functioning infrastructure paves the way for our country’s future success.”

The Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate featuring spokespeople from Labour, National, ACT, The Green Party and New Zealand First will be moderated by Tova O’Brien and livestreamed on Stuff from 1pm Tuesday, September 19.