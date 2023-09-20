Election 2023 first leaders debate: Voters might feel they’re the losers

It comes as the cost of living crisis is a major issue for many voters ahead of the election.

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

ANALYSIS: Dissecting and scoring the first leaders debate part by part.

Part One

Well that was feisty.

Five minutes into the first televised leaders debate of the campaign and we saw two shouty grown men yelling over the top of each other and their moderator.

After all the talk from the Labour leader over the course of the day in the lead up to the debate about how much he was looking forward to really drilling into policy and having a good discussion, it was at times hard to discern any policy let alone any discussion.

Neither Chris won this round.

andrew dalton/TVNZ Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National Party Leader Christopher Luxon go head-to-head in the first leaders' debate on TVNZ.

Part two

What a difference a few minutes makes. Feels like someone hosed them down and forced a chill pill in their gobs.

Or was it just a chill pill? This second part was almost a love in.

The leaders shared what they liked and admired most about each other (commitment to family and being Prime Minister - bit of a reluctant dredge), they discussed trust (neither outright saying they don’t trust the other), they were forced to be self-deprecating (Luxon says he’s “hard-charging”, Hipkins thinks he needs to delegate more), at one point Luxon even said “I’m with Chris”, dispelling a speculative hypothetical about China invading Taiwan.

Hipkins got one ouchie in, “Winston Peters and David Seymour will run circles around you”, he gleefully told Luxon.

Other than that, much more civilised.

A draw.

1 NEWS Labour's leader has ruled out working with the NZ First leader while Luxon has not.

Part three

Crime.

Policy got a bit more fleshed out in here which was great.

Asked if they know what it’s like to feel unsafe, Luxon says he’s walked around downtown Auckland and it doesn’t feel safe. Hipkins batted off the question “not at the moment”, clearly thinking about legions of close protection police following both leaders around right now.

Luxon goes at Hipkins on being in bed with the gangs. Hipkins responds with… crickets.

There was one good take down from Hipkins about Luxon’s “slogans not solutions”.

But this segment goes by a whisker to Luxon but really could have gone either way.

Part four

Health.

Access and workforce canvassed.

A valiant effort from Hipkins to defend Labour’s record but this is a tough battle when we all know - most of us firsthand - just how deep the health crisis runs.

Not to mention the mental health crisis. Hipkins concedes “of course” it took too long to roll out the $1.9 billion dollar investment Labour made in 2019 but argued, they had to build something out of nothing.

This was the best segment yet - the two Chrises really thrashing it out back and forth.

Good to see the measure of leaders in a head to head scrap. More ping pong than the screaming match of the first segment.

Giving this one to Hipkins, just.

1 NEWS They were both asked if Māori and Pacific people should get prioritised when it comes to the health waitlist,

Part five

Co-governance. Brace.

Luxon nails it when he says this comes down to a fundamental difference between the two leaders.

Neither leader deviates from the arguments we’ve heard from each about their respective positions.

Hipkins gets a little jab in pointing out that Luxon supports Māori health providers but not the Māori Health Authority, “what’s the difference?!”.

Andrew Dalton, TVNZ/The Post Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National Party Leader Christopher Luxon go head to head in the first leaders' debate on TVNZ.

Luxon retorts with his well-worn “added bureaucracy” take down which plays well with the base.

Head scratching moment when Luxon proclaimed that the National Party invented by Māori for Māori. Okey.

Will give it a draw again, who you think wins this one probably depends where you stand on co-governance rather than the skill of the debaters.

Part six.

Housing.

Another tricky one for Labour, standing on its record. Kiwibuild and delivery always loiter large with this korero but points for public housing builds.

1 NEWS Both claimed their plans would drive down costs for renters and get Kiwis into their own homes.

Learned something new about Luxon in this part, when he was 24-years-old, he and his wife bought their first home, they had a deck chair between them and watched telly on a box learning about rising interest rates. “It was scary”.

Point for an evocative personal anecdote.

Hipkins was guilty of his own earlier take down, “slogans aren’t solutions” when he repeated that he doesn’t want New Zealand to be a nation of renters, he wants it to be a nation of homeowners.

Round six to Luxon.

Part seven

Climate.

Again, the Chrises didn’t deviate from their tried and tested positions on climate change.

Quite liked Hipkins’ point about National’s plan to deliver EV charging stations is like saying the government should deliver petrol stations if there aren’t enough up and down the country.

Luxon’s smackdown on Labour’s offshore oil and gas ban using all that dirty Indonesian coal we ended up importing is always a winner.

Stuff/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon in this bespoke graphic image produced by Stuff.

Not sure about Luxon dismissing, “climate change as our nuclear-free moment” as a bumper sticker played well.

Giving this one to Hipkins, just.

Upshot

Adding it all up, that’s a draw ladies and gents.

And a draw would normally be a draw but given HIpkins so desperately needed to knock this one out of the park, Luxon can chalk this one up as a win of sorts.

Voters might be feeling a bit like they’re the losers.

Whichever way you cut it, whoever it is, our future Prime Minister didn’t set the world on fire.