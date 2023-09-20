A few surprising things from the first leaders debate

They were both asked if Māori and Pacific people should get prioritised when it comes to the health waitlist,

The first battle of the Chrises kicked off on Tuesday night, seeing Labour’s Hipkins and National’s Luxon go head-to-head as they vye for the job of prime minister.

Beyond the repeated catch cries and slogans, here are a few surprises that emerged from the first leaders’ debate of the election campaign season.

1. Neither Chris thinks weed should be decriminalised

Both Hipkins at Luxon gave a quick “no” when asked if cannabis should be decriminalised.

Politically, it’s somewhat surprising that both major parties have come to a consensus on an issue which the country is pretty much 50/50 on.

At the 2020 election, 48.4% of people voted in support of legalising cannabis. The referendum failed, with a very slim majority of 50.7% opposing the suggestion.

andrew dalton/TVNZ Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National Party Leader Christopher Luxon go head-to-head in the first leaders' debate on TVNZ.

Decriminalisation is generally seen as a step below legalisation. Legalised cannabis would allow its sale and commercialisation, whereas decriminalisation would just remove the ability for police to charge someone with possession of cannabis.

After the debate, Hipkins told reporters he voted in favour of legalisation in 2020.

2. National says it invented the by Māori, for Māori approach

On questions of “co-governance” and Māori health, Hipkins mounted one of his most impassioned responses of the debate and Luxon made a surprising claim.

Luxon said he was opposed to “co-governance”, which Hipkins said was due to National’s “race baiting” of the electorate.

Luxon said he understood what co-governance was, and supported Māori and local government sharing power to manage natural resources – as has happened across National and Labour governments. But he said the creation of the Māori Health Authority was “two separate national systems”.

Luxon said public service should be delivered based on “need”. Hipkins said that’s exactly what the Māori Health Authority would do.

“It isn’t having two separate systems,” Hipkins said.

“Why do you know more about Māori health than Māori do,” Hipkins quipped to Luxon.

“Why should Māori and Pacific people have to wait for longer than non-Māori and Pacific New Zealanders, with the same need? Because that’s what’s happening right now.”

Luxon went on to say he supported the Government funding Māori and Pacific health providers. Hipkins said that was exactly what the Māori Health Authority was set up to do.

Luxon went on to defend National’s approach to Māori health, saying it supported “by Māori, for Māori”.

He said support for charter schools showed National's support, saying National actually “invented” the by Māori, for Māori approach. That claim led to surprise from Māori, and Luxon later walked back the comment after the debate – saying “advocated” was what he meant.

3. There’s a lot Labour and National agree on

Across a range of policies and issues, both Hipkins and Luxon presented the same solutions and arguments.

They both argued against the most Right or Left wing policies of their respective potential coalition partners, and on key areas of foreign affairs, law and order, health, education, and the environment, they may have argued for slightly different approaches but more or less they identified the same issues and similar courses to take.

The varied and regular agreement between the two main contenders to be prime minister was perhaps the most surprising thing to result from the first leaders debate.

Asked how they would respond if China invaded Taiwan, Hipkins said it was unwise to answer. He said it wasn’t in the country’s best interest to lay out a hypothetical response plan live on TV. Luxon agreed.

Both parties supported the continuation of the free school lunches programme, but only for low decile schools. Luxon originally said he supported free school lunches in every school, after appearing to misunderstand the question. He corrected his answer after the debate.

After National originally criticised the creation of bilingual road signs, Luxon said he now supported them.

Then there were issues where the leaders identified the same issue, wanted the same outcome, but argued over slight differences about how to reach that destination. Health and decarbonisation were good examples.

Both parties wanted to train more health workers, Labour through expanding existing medical schools and National through building a new one. On decarbonation, Hipkins showed the success of the clean car rebate while Luxon said he’d scrap it and replace it with state-funded EV chargers.

4. As Chrises, Hipkins and Luxon are pretty similar too

On a personal level, it turns out Hipkins and Luxon share many similarities.

They both bought their first homes in their early 20s. They both have both had speeding tickets. They have both been to church recently, albeit mainly for political reasons. They both voted to change the New Zealand flag.

They both recycle and they both own electric vehicles. Although, doesn’t everyone recycle?

The EV and recycling revelations came after moderator Jessica Mutch McKay asked what personally the leaders were doing about the climate crisis. Luxon said his family had “embraced recycling some time ago”, and noted his wife “owns the most famous EV in New Zealand”.

That was a little inside joke for political tragics, after it was reported that Luxon had claimed the clean car rebate – a policy he’s campaigned against, calling it a “ute tax” – when his family bought a new Tesla.

The similarities between the two Chrises became apparent right at the start of the debate, when they gave near identical answers to the question of what they admired about each other.

Both Chrises said they admired how the other Chris managed a very hard job and still found time for family.

They even shared the same weaknesses, when asked for some “self-reflection”. They said their determination was so great it could be a weakness.