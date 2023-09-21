National and Labour promise not to let Pharmac fall off fiscal cliff

Both National and Labour are promising not to let Pharmac fall off a fiscal cliff.

A one-off funding boost Labour gave the drug buying agency is due to expire in 2024 leaving Pharmac’s budget with a $181 million dollar fiscal chasm.

In an interview with Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall, for a special mental health episode of the Tova podcast, Verrall said “that cliff won’t be an issue”.

Verrall took a jab at National, saying “of course we haven’t heard that from the other side”.

Stuff asked National if it’s also pledging to commit at least the same level of funding for Pharmac that it's currently receiving, the party confirmed it is - plus the additional money it’s pledged for cancer drugs.

Verrall was echoing comments made by her leader, Chris Hipkins, last week when he said that Labour would commit to Pharmac receiving “at least as much funding as they’re getting”.

Where Verrall deviated from the Prime Minister, however, was when Stuff asked if she was open to considering setting fixed timelines for Pharmac to assess new drugs – something the Cancer Society is calling for.

Verrall said, “I think on the Pharmac assessment that is something that I’d be willing to look at.”

That’s in conflict with what Hipkins told the Tova podcast, when asked the same question, Hipkins replied “not necessarily because I still think that they need to make clinical decisions about how best to fund drugs, I don’t want to say to them that they have to make a decision within a certain period of time.”

A report commissioned by Medicines New Zealand comparing medicines access in New Zealand to Australia found it still takes nearly twice as long to fund drugs in New Zealand as it does in Australia, and there are 131 medicines available through public funding in Australia that are not available in New Zealand through the public health system.

Commitments now from both major parties about bridging the Pharmac fiscal cliff will come as an enormous relief to patients in New Zealand.

If the gap wasn’t bridged, it would be dire for access to life-saving and life prolonging drugs in New Zealand.

At a baseline, the funding is needed to maintain access to the drugs currently available.

In the 2023 Budget Economic and Fiscal Update, Treasury states that “further funding may be required in subsequent years to maintain access to the same selection of funded medicines.”

Without the funding, Pharmac could be forced to take some drugs off its list.

A cabinet paper about the one-off payment warned that, should the investment not be made, “then Pharmac will need to go through a process of delisting medicines to ensure that spend is contained”.

To have more drugs added to the list will take more money, above and beyond the $181 million, something Verrall wouldn’t commit to ahead of Labour’s Pharmac announcement in October.

She did however promise that no drugs will be delisted as a result of the government not maintaining funding, “that’s right, as a result of the government not filling the gap if it were a Labour government, of course we haven’t heard that from the other side”.

National has been aware of the fiscal hole since at least August when its health spokesperson, Shane Reti, asked the minister of health in a parliamentary written question, how much of the Pharmac funding was due to run out in 2023/24.

The minister replied that the one-off boosts were time limited to the end of the 2023/24 financial year.

Most of the drugs funded in Australia are cancer drugs, there are also seven mental health drugs Australians have public access to that Kiwis don’t.

