One of New Zealand's youngest candidates wants to hold the door open for young people

Reille is running for the Labour Party in the South Island electorate of Waitaki.

For 19-year-old Waitaki candidate Ethan Reille this election campaign is daunting, however the fight for the next generation to be heard, is greater than his fears.

Reille is a first time candidate, and is running for the Labour Party in the South Island electorate of Waitaki, a seat that has been held by National MP Jacqui Dean since 2008.

Dean is retiring from Parliament, and Southburn-based farmer Miles Anderson is running as National’s candidate.

Reille was 18 when he put his name forward to contest the seat, however his career-dive into politics began in high school as a 15-year-old student rep on his school’s board of trustees, as well as a member of the Waitaki District Youth Council.

Reille also served as a youth MP for Labour list MP Rachel Brooking in 2022.

“It unlocked my basic understanding of what governance was and how we can organise young people to actually feel like they are valued in our democratic systems,” he said.

“It was a really eye-opening experience into what young people were facing...the endemic of mental health...ensuring that we were having those tough conversations during quite a polarising.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reille, right, alongside Rosalie Norton in Youth Parliament in 2022.

But what sparked the interest in politics for the young MP-hopeful?

“It was at that sort of time... every young person goes through, where you try to figure out who you are and where you fit in society. I was really questioning what impact I wanted to have in my community,” he said.

“I saw as a young person, it was a very polarising time in politics. As a country we felt really united when around the world became very fragile. I saw that there was this uplift when it came to things like the Black Lives Matter Movement. As a country we felt united.

“I wanted to ensure that we didn't take that for granted, we weren’t complacent and young people were involved too, so I reached out to the Labour Party and asked to get involved.”

Reille credits his “activism era” for his current path, from working in groups such as School Strikes for Climate, and for Labour which allowed him to help re-elect the Government, he says, but also hold them to account when it came to the concerns of rangatahi.

While these rangatahi could not vote, they were still making their voices heard, Reille said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS & SHANNON REDSTALL The Press visited Pomeroy's Old Brewery Inn to take the pulse of Christchurch Central voters.

“I think there are a lot of critics that say young people aren’t experienced enough or knowledgable enough to have some of those mature conversations. I think that’s a really outdated perception,” he said.

“The challenges we’re facing as a country, whether it’s climate change, those will be impacting the youngest generations more than any other generation. When I think back to when I was 15, I knew I couldn’t vote, but I wanted to ensure my voice was still being heard.

“So, for young people, being mobilised, being organised, and having a say in where our future is headed, it’s their chance to have a say without ticking a box.”

Heading into the election, Reille said that young politicians like himself, Te Pāti Māori Hauraki-Waikato candidate Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick intend to ‘hold the door open’ for future young people in politics.

“I think it comes down to, whatever your political alignment, we need to have a representative parliament. Right now, we’ve got one of the most diverse parliaments in New Zealand’s history, but we can't be complacent about that,” he said.

“If we want to ensure that we get common ground and common understanding, it comes down to electing the right people. It really comes down to ensuring that we are representative of our entire population and striving to do that regardless of what the current affairs are or which party is in Government.”

“While [the election] is a daunting experience, and we do come across a lot of hate every day, for those of us that have put their hands up, this is for the next generation.

“Right now people question why a 19-year-old is putting his hand up, whilst it's not normal now, we can normalise over time, so another 19-year-old can decide to stand up, and we don't question that, and listen to what they have to say.”