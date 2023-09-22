Live: Former Warriors star Adam Blair is joining us for a Q&A session ... ask your question here

Live: Seymour says he won't work round a table with Winston Peters

14:19, Sep 22 2023
STUFF
Emergency Management minister Keiran McAnulty says politicians from across the aisle will cooperate as it is required in response to flooding in the South Island.
The election is now less than four weeks away.
STUFF
Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon traded blows on the campaign trail.