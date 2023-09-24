Can we believe political slogans?

It comes as the cost of living crisis is a major issue for many voters ahead of the election.

OPINION: Election slogans can be revealing. “It’s Time” was one of the first I remember, used by the Australian Labour Party in 1972 when Gough Whitlam brought to a close 23 years of Liberal Party rule.

The record of Whitlam’s government was catastrophic, indicating that it wasn’t quite time and Australia would have benefited from a few more years without the eloquence and incompetence of Whitlam.

Ronald Reagan won with “It’s Morning Again in America” while his contemporary Margaret Thatcher took office with “Labour isn’t working”, a play on the high level of unemployment under Prime Minister James Callaghan.

Jacinda Ardern launched an assault on the Beehive with “Let’s do this”. It wasn’t clear what ‘this’ was, but there was something both optimistic and ambitious inherent in those words. In 2020 she led her party and the country into an exalted state of adoration with “Let’s Keep Moving”.

Labour's slogan this time around is "in it for you".

Again, it wasn’t obvious where we were moving to, but we had a sense of direction. Ardern had many faults but a lack of destiny was not one of them. She had a vision even if she didn’t know the details nor how to get there.

I have some sympathy for the now beleaguered Chris Hipkins. He has diligently defended the failures of the Ardern government, many of which he was primarily responsible for, with admirable stoicism. His theme song should be Dido’s White Flag; I will go down with this ship. And I won’t put my hands up and surrender. There will be no white flag above my door.

There is beauty in facing annihilation with grace and good humour whilst never giving up. Which brings me back to the choice of slogan Hipkins settled on; In it for you. “I think a campaign slogan’s got to be authentic, and I believe that this one is” the Prime Minister declared.

HL Mencken, a wry observer of American life and politics, quipped that an election is a sort of advance auction of stolen goods. There is an electoral logic to Mencken’s analysis. If there are ten rich voters and ninety poor ones, you will win an election promising to redistribute wealth. Some readers will cheer. Why should those who have wealth not be forced to share it with the needy?

Except; it isn’t all of the needy, is it?

A few short hours from these blessed islands lives the troubled nation of the Solomon Islands. 700,000 souls live in a bountiful but impoverished archipelago where the per capita GDP is about a third more than the retail price of the new iPhone 15.

A dollar spent in Honiara would alleviate more suffering than ten spent in Horotiu but no one is promising that. This election isn’t about justice, or poverty, or fairness. Ask not what you can do for humanity but what a politician can do for you, and we elect whoever we think is in it for us.

"Get our country back on track" is being used by National.

How much can we get from our neighbours without having to drive a car through their shop window?

In 1759 philosopher Adam Smith wrote that a gentleman; “If he was to lose his little finger to-morrow, he would not sleep to-night but, provided he never saw them, he will snore with the most profound security over the ruin of a hundred million of his brethren.”

We are untroubled by the suffering of those we cannot see but are exercised to outrage at the inequity that others can enjoy the perks of their labour while we are forced to cover the cost of our own dental care or, heaven forbid, pay a market price for daycare.

This election, like all elections, is about finding the balance between taxing the productive to buy the votes of the poor, but not overtaxing them so that the flow of output is degraded.

Old sedentary folks like me are trapped. I have nowhere else to go and my business, networks and hard-won insolvency licence resides in these shores.

National is little better. They are promising a “Back Pocket Boost” by cutting taxes for locals, who can vote, by taking cash off foreigners, who cannot. It isn’t exactly a thousand points of light; is it?

It was a 19th century French economist, Frederic Bastiat, who speculated that government is a great fiction through which everyone endeavours to live at the expense of everyone else. We remain in thrall to this delusion; that there is a free lunch that can be provided by taking the wealth or income of others.

There isn’t, obviously, but so long as we believe we can enrich ourselves at the expense of our fellow citizens there will be politicians promising to sell us that dream while those enduring real poverty remain comfortably over the horizon.

When Hipkins claims he is in it for you, he is being honest, as is Luxon when he sings a similar refrain, but we should be clear-eyed that this is neither an admirable nor a noble path that either gentleman is pursuing.