ACT, Labour and National to make pathway for parents of migrants to NZ easier

David Seymour said he wants to make the road to NZ easier for parents of migrants.

Three parties on Saturday announced policies that would see the road for parents of migrants to New Zealand made easier.

Labour, National and ACT all made similar announcements that they would overhaul the current visa system, while Labour also opened up the door for a one-off regularisation for Pacific and other migrants who have been in the country for more than a decade.

During the 2017 election, Labour promised to axe the number of migrants by 20,000 or 30,000 a year, and not long after the Parent Visa category was closed.

Then Covid-19 hit and did much of the work, closing borders to all but Kiwis stuck overseas. As border restrictions lifted, the visa was re-opened but the quota has remained at 2500, despite a backlog ACT leader David Seymour said.

ACT vows end to ‘cruel’ migration policy

Under ACT’s policy, parents of migrants will be able to visit children in New Zealand for up to five years at a time, with those they’re visiting needing to sponsor them.

As it stands, the current parents visa allows for an indefinite stay if it is granted, and, if not, parents can apply for a general visitor visa, which allows a stay of up to twelve months.

Chris McKeen/Stuff ACT wants to make sure there is an easier pathway for parents of migrants to get to NZ.

Seymour said ACT’s policy will enable parents of residents, permanent residents and citizens to visit their children or grandchildren for up to five years at a time, with a renewal requirement each year.

“ACT is providing a pathway for families to be together again,” Seymour said.

“We recognise that there are many events where family is needed – weddings, death of loved ones, childcare.”

The visa would have an annual fee of $3500, which is more than the $3180 fee that is charged for applications at the moment.

Money from that fee would go to a public health fund, while their children or grandchildren would have to financially sponsor them.

“The immigration reset was a cruel policy that has caused immense hurt,” Seymour said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Erica Stanford said migrants would have to support themselves with health isurance under a National policy.

National doubles up

National immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford announced a very similar policy with a five-year term, that can be extended for a further five years if necessary.

Much like ACT, National’s proposal would be to “attract and retain skilled people”, Stanford said, and the change would see New Zealand challenge other countries that have more parent-friendly visas.

“I’ve heard of numerous examples of skilled people who were working in New Zealand but decided to leave due to current settings”

Under National, parents of migrants would be required to have health insurance throughout their stay in order to pay for any medical treatments.

Labour’s clean slate

Following in those pre-trodden footsteps, Andrew Little pushed Labour’s version which was a 10-year multiple entry “Super Visa” allowing grandparents and parents of migrants to make successive visits of between 6 months and 5 years.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Little extended an olive branch to ‘well-settled overstayers’, offering a chance for a permanent place in NZ.

Their policy would also require health insurance.

But along with the visa announcement, Little said they would have a one-off regularisation programme for “well-settled overstayers”.

“These people are part of New Zealand. In some cases they have been here for decades. They have family here, jobs and church,” Little said.

Despite the announcement being tied to a promise made during the Dawn raids apology, people from all migrant communities will be able to apply, Little said.

“It’s only fair that children born in this country aren’t held back from making the most of their own lives, because of their parents’ irregular visa status.

“About 14,000 to 20,000 people could be eligible for regularisation, including every survivor of the Dawn Raids era who has never left the country.”