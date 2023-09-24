More public housing to regions over coming years, says Labour's Megan Woods

The government has promised more state housing to the regions over the next two years. (File photo).

A large portion of the planned 3000 new public housing spots being built over the next two years are set to go to regional areas.

Housing Minister Megan Wood said on Sunday regions such as Bay of Plenty and East Coast would be getting extra homes to those announced in the 2023 budget.

Bay of Plenty will see an additional 390 homes, while East Coast will get up to 300 more homes, she said.

“The update has a particular focus on increasing public housing in the regions compared to major metropolitan centres, which have seen strong public housing delivery to date,” Woods said.

Woods said the government had added more than 13,000 new public homes since its election in 2017, including more than 11,000 new builds.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour minister Megan Woods said she was proud of the government’s track record.

“We are on track to provide the 21,000 public and transitional homes we have funded, by 2025,” Woods said.

“This is a stark turnaround since the National government ended up with 1,500 fewer public homes than it started with, sucked out in $576 million in dividends, and failed to invest and build more housing.

Despite that impressive number, the social housing wait list has continued to balloon since Labour came into power in 2017 and at recent counting was close to 25,000 applicants long.

Meanwhile, the National Party recently promised to axe swathes of jobs and “clean out” Kāinga Ora, the Government’s social housing landlord and developer.

Chris Bishop, the party’s housing spokesperson, has been attacking the agency, which was set up in 2019 out of Housing New Zealand, and promised his party would do a better job of building and managing social housing if it wins the October 14 general election.

National has also promised to cut the public service by about 8%, raising questions about how it would have the capacity for what Bishop described as radical reform.

But Woods added that she was “immensely proud” of Labour’s commitment to public housing was giving those who needed it “a better chance to have a stable and affordable place to live.”