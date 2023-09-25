Live: National expected to welcome NZ First to the coalition party

06:11, Sep 25 2023
STUFF
ACT leader David Seymour blames Labour's economic mismanagement for lower levels of tax cuts in their alternative budget.

The political parties are back on the road today after a weekend of policy announcements.

Both National and Labour announced new policies on the weekend.
Stuff/Stuff
