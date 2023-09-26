Newsable: Why the National Party is going after road cones

The National Party wants to reduce the number of road cones brightening up our streets as part of its recently announced transport policy.

The bulk of the policy focusses on reinstating speed limits on stretches of road where they’ve recently been reduced - i.e. state highways that were bumped down to 80 km/h, will be pushed back up to 100 km/h under a National led government.

The same goes for local roads where speeds were reduced from 50km/h to 30 km/h.

But, Newsable wanted to find out why the National Party has it in for road cones - why will they be actively working to reduce numbers? Will there be a national road cone target?

The party’s transport spokesperson, Simeon Brown, answers these questions on today’s episode of Newsable.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

Why do you hate road cones?

I think the issue here is that Kiwi are seeing more and more road cones on the road and the frustration is that they're becoming more prevalent when oftentimes work isn't being done.

Also there’s the cost that they’re imposing. For example, Auckland Council earlier this year stated that the entire council is spending about $145 million a year on temporary traffic management. So we're trying to say, let's find some efficiencies.

We're not saying we should do away with them, because they do play a really important role in keeping road workers safe, but we need to look at seeing if we can do [traffic management] better.

What was it specifically that inspired this part of the policy? It seems a bit strange that should National be in government, there’d be government policy around road cones.

There already is government policy around road cones - NZTA has a policy which basically sets out the road cone policies for local councils and that which they use on the road themselves. It's called the New Zealand Guide to Temporary Traffic Management.

The reason why we're interested in it is because, ultimately, we want to make sure that people and goods are able to move safely and efficiently around our transport network and what we're hearing from people is that temporary traffic management has become too prevalent - in terms of you travel down a road, there’s road cones everywhere [but] no work being done.

Will you set a road cone target?

No, we’re not going to set a road cone target.

Road cones do play a really important role in keeping road workers safe - this is about the balance between the need to keep our road workers safe, but also saying if we can make it more efficient, we will.

Simeon Brown also shares his message to those whose favourite pastime has been stealing road cones after a big night out. Listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.