'Winston is going to send you back to Hawaiki': Sparks fly at TVNZ's Kaupapa Māori debate

There were tussles over co-governance and crime at TVNZ's third debate.

Sparks flew, zingers were thrown and kōrero surrounding the future of tangata whenua were shared as Māori MP’s and leaders from New Zealand’s six biggest political parties took to their respective podiums to take part in TVNZ’s kaupapa Māori debate on Tuesday.

The panel consisted of Willie Jackson of Labour, Tama Potaka of National, ACT’s Karen Chour, Marama Davidson from the Greens, Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere and Shane Jones from NZ First.

Cost of living, housing, climate change, education, health, co-governance and justice were all topics discussed, with the kōrero being hosted by TVNZ Deputy Political Editor Maiki Sherman.

Tensions kicked off early as Sherman grilled ACT Upper Harbour candidate Chour on the party’s plan to raise the superannuation age, questioning why it should be lifted

Māori die seven years earlier than non-Māori, according to Stats NZ, and Sherman asked Chour if they would consider early access to superannuation for Māori.

TVNZ/Supplied Cost of living, housing, climate change, education, health and justice were all topics discussed.

Following initial comments as to how it saddens her to constantly hear that fact, Sherman pressed the question.

“No, we’re all human beings, and it should be the same for everyone. We need to focus on making sure that gap is fixed, and focusing on what the actual problems are,” Chour said.

“You can’t raise the super if our people are dying early,” Jackson interjected.

“Isn’t that what you’re saying though? Too bad, so sad you can’t get access to your super?”, Sherman asked.

“Well no, we need to deal with those problems, so Māori aren't dying seven years younger.”

TVNZ/Supplied Shane Jones tells Willie Jackson that Winston Peters is going to send him back to Hawaiki.

The party would gradually increase the superannuation age to 67 at a rate of two months a year, from 2023/24.

“Once the age reached 67, it would be indexed to life expectancy, ensuring that each generation was entitled to the same proportion of their life on the pension as previous generations,” ACT leader David Seymour said in May.

It was evident from the get-go that Sherman wasn’t taking any ‘gobbledygook’ (shout out to Matua Winston), consistently reminding the candidates to let each other speak, answer questions directly and avoid talking about whakapapa during the quickfire rounds.

The debate wasn’t short of zingers and jokes thrown either, with shots fired across the table.

Referencing climate change, Jones said NZ First would not be “frogmarched to the altar of climate hysteria”.

When asked if comments such as “climate hysteria” would lead people to believe he is a climate change denialist, Jones said he ‘wasn't going to be cancelled’, with Davidson interjecting that she thinks he is one.

“This is the new religion, if you have a different approach to how New Zealand should manage the cost of coping with volatile weather and changing climate, you're cancelled,” he said.

“A million years will pass before any politician will cancel Matua Shane Jones,” Jones added, to a chorus of laughter from the audience.

When asked if they would support Māori Language Week, Jones said we should be speaking it every day, but was over “the vanity signaling stuff.”

Davidson, who was next in line to answer, replied “I’m vain as, yes.”

Talking about co-governance, Jackson said Jones should “hang his head in shame” for not supporting it.

“We just want to work with our pākehā brothers and sisters, Shane should hang his head in shame, because he comes from an area that has supported these partnerships...” he said.

“Kia tūpato (be careful), Winston is going to send you back to Hawaiki if you keep talking like this,” Jones replied.

The debate can be watched here.