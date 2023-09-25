Christopher Luxon insists he can handle Winston Peters, and he may need to

National leader Chris Luxon talks to media at the Matamata Piako Civic & Memorial Centre on Monday.

Christopher Luxon says he will “pick up the phone” to broker a deal with Winston Peters, if he has to.

And judging by the latest poll result, from Newshub on Monday night, Luxon will need to pick up his phone on October 15.

That result showed National and ACT together would have 60 seats together, one short of a majority. NZ First, polling just above the threshold at 5.2%, was polling to return to Parliament with 6 seats. On these numbers, Luxon would need both parties’ support to get the 61 seats required to govern.

The National Party leader insisted he would be able to handle a three-way coalition, with ACT’s David Seymour and veteran politician, NZ First leader Winston Peters.

Such a coalition would bring its own complexities, given Peters’ and Seymour’s strained relationship and the tough-talking ‘culture wars’ issues NZ First has campaigned on.

After weeks of questions about whether he would rely on NZ First to prop up a National-led Government, Luxon finally answered the question via a pre-recorded video posted to social media early on Monday morning.

LAWRENCE SMITH Christopher Luxon says he will cut a deal with Winston Peters, if he needs to.

Seymour confirmed to Stuff he had been given a heads-up about the announcement, and spoke to Luxon on Sunday night ahead of the video’s release.

Peters said he had not spoken to Luxon about coalition making.

As a first term MP, Luxon was asked how he would be able to broker peace between Seymour and Peters – who together have about 45 years’ experience to Luxon’s three.

“Well, no disrespect, but I mean, I've led large organisations and large executive teams,“ Luxon replied.

“I think you've seen the work that I've done with the National Party over the last 18 months.”

Lawrence Smith/STUFF/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour isn’t keen to work with Winston Peters.

In his video message, Luxon said his preference was to work only with ACT.

“My strong preference is to form a strong and stable two-party coalition government,” he said.

“However, if New Zealand First is returned to Parliament, and I need to pick up the phone to Mr Peters to keep Labour and the coalition of chaos out, I will make that call.”

Luxon said he had met Peters during his roles in and outside of Parliament, but didn’t know him well.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters is on track to return to Parliament.

Seymour, who has been in Parliament with Peters, wasn’t keen to say too much about the prospect of working with him on Monday.

In the past, the two have traded barbs. Last week Peters called Seymour an imitator, and last election the NZ First leader said he’d easily beat Seymour in a fight.

Asked if Peters being in a National-ACT coalition would create an unstable coalition, Seymour replied: “I think people can judge the track record of New Zealand First.”