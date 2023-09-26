Christopher Luxon implies National-ACT-NZ First government would be unstable

ACT leader David Seymour says Christopher Luxon gave him a heads up about his change of position on working with Winston Peters

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

ANALYSIS: The great philosopher Bart Simpson said it best: “You’re damned if you do, and you’re damned if you don’t”.

And so it was with Christopher Luxon’s Hobson’s Choice: the eventual, inevitable ruling-in of Winston Peters.

Weeks ago, it had originally been National’s plan to lay out who Luxon would and would not work with if in a position to form a government, but then, change of plan, Luxon instead tried to have a bob each way and hope the Winston dilemma would just, kind of, melt away.

And of course it didn’t.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Winston Peters is once again kingmaker on the latest Newshub Reid Research Poll

Winston Peters is many things, but a retiring wallflower he is not.

As the polls crystalised around NZ First once again becoming a 5 percenter party, Luxon’s charade of neither ruling in nor out wore increasingly thin.

With his hand forced, cue the perfectly curated and stage-managed video, a rehearsed and telly-prompted script, delivered by Luxon and posted to social media.

And with the whoomph of petrol thrown on the bonfire, Luxon breathed new life into the increasingly powerful spectre of Winston.

Mark Taylor/Waikato Times “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t” Chris Luxon fresh from ruling in Winston Peters

Had Luxon ruled him out, the same would probably have happened with the added problem of losing access to the last-ditch, just in case, NZ First life raft.

Though after the Newshub Reid Research poll which followed hot on the heels of Luxon’s announcement, ‘last-ditch’ and ‘just in case’ are looking more like ‘needs must’ and ‘suck it up’.

In the poll, not only is NZ First back on 5.2% but with just 60 seats between them, National and ACT need him to nudge them over the 61 seat majority line.

And, in a sentiment echoed by Luxon and Seymour themselves, a solid majority of voters – 63% – said a National-ACT-NZ First government would be chaotic.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christopher Luxon and David Seymour only want each other but it’s looking like Winston Peters will be gatecrashing that party

David Seymour told Stuff that Luxon gave him a call on Sunday night, the eve of dropping his not-so-bombshell-bombshell, to give him a heads-up that he would be inviting Winston to their party – or at least allowing him to gatecrash.

Luxon did not give Peters - an old school politician who values such things - the same courtesy.

That about sums up the tenor of the ‘rule-in’.

Luxon says his preference is a “strong and stable two-party government with National and ACT”.

Lawrence Smith/STUFF/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour wanders through Nautech Electronics in East Tāmaki

The problem with saying that, is that, by extension, if he did form a government with ACT and New Zealand First, he’s implying it would be unstable and weak.

And thanks to the rule-in, that three-way proposition could now become a very real reality.

This is the issue with, once again, trying to have a bob each way.

Ruling Peters in but hoping like hell he doesn’t make it.

It means, by Luxon’s own admission, anyone casting their vote for National, ACT or NZ First is risking an unstable government if the three of them wind up needing each other.

Few people dislike Peters as much as the leader of ACT and, indeed, Seymour is predicting an unstable government if Peters was anywhere near it - even if the dominant parties were National and his own.

After dusting off his old electrical engineering credentials at a visit to Nautech - which designs and manufactures cutting-edge electronics - Seymour told Stuff, “you can draw your own conclusions” about whether Luxon’s three-headed coalition would be unstable.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters has a lot to smile about

“Well, I think people have seen the track record of NZ First.”

After the latest poll from Newshub Reid Research, people may very well get a chance to see that track record once again.