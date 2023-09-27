news
National
Politics
NZ election 2023 live: Labour unveils its big economic plan
11:56, Sep 27 2023
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokesperson Grant Robertson says no new taxes will be needed to pay for the party's election campaign promises.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins has unveil his party’s economic plan ahead of the election.
Aaron Wood/Stuff
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is set to deliver Labour’s economic plan on Wednesday.
