Who’s lying about Winston, Chris or Christopher?

Tova O’Brien is Stuff’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of the political podcast, Tova.

ANALYSIS: Winston Peters can just sit back, relax, put his feet up, spark up a Dunhill Blue and watch his vote grow like a rallying stock on a bull market.

Christopher and Chris are suitably obsessed and talking about Peters enough, they’re doing the job of keeping him in the headlines for him.

In a campaign riddled with misinformation fired from both sides, Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins are now both essentially accusing each other of lying.

Luxon’s not outright using the L word, but he is saying that he believes Hipkins will still work with Peters despite the Labour leader categorically, cast-iron, irrevocably ruling out working with New Zealand First.

STUFF Christopher Luxon makes strawberry ice cream while enthusiastic National Party fans show their support during a campaign event in Kumeū.

A spokesperson for Hipkins told Stuff, “it’s an outright lie from them, in the hope it scares some NZF voters their way”.

“The prime minister has been crystal clear he will do no arrangement with New Zealand First after the election.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Christopher Luxon visits Phil Greig strawberry farm in West Auckland Politicians on the campaign trail.

When Stuff asked Luxon if he thinks voters can’t take Hipkins on his word, that he can’t be trusted, he dug in, “what I'm saying is I wouldn't be surprised if Chris Hipkins picks up the phone to Winston Peters after the election if he fell short in order to form a government”.

Asked if he was calling Hipkins a liar, Luxon just kept repeating that he wouldn’t be surprised if Hipkins picked up the phone anyway, given his track record of working with New Zealand First.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff “It’s an outright lie from them, in the hope it scares some NZF voters their way,” Labour accuses National of fibbing and scaremongering.

David Seymour levelled similar allegations when speaking to Stuff earlier this week, suggesting that Peters would use negotiations with National as leverage to get a better deal with Labour from his “relatively weak hand which reinforces the lack of trust”.

Labour isn’t having a bar of it: “Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are desperately trying to deflect from the fact their poll numbers are falling, and they know they need New Zealand First to form a government,” a spokesperson said.

“They’ve made their bed with him, they need to sleep in it.”

They said the prime minister took a principled position on Peters in ruling them out, “they are chaos in government and want to take New Zealand backwards”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Winston Peters can just sit back, relax and watch his vote grow thanks to Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins

It’s given Hipkins licence to somewhat belligerently run off a litany of conflicts and barbs exchanged between arch nemeses Seymour and Peters to illustrate his point.

“Before we get into questions today, for example, David Seymour has described Winston Peters as the least trustworthy person in New Zealand politics, and has said we're not going to be sitting around the Cabinet table with this clown. He then said that he wouldn't fight Winston Peters because it would be elder abuse.”

Hipkins’ history lesson of biffo lasted one minute and fifteen seconds, “Winston Peters retorted that David Seymour reminds me of a chihuahua at the front gate, barking at every cat, human being or fellow dog that passes by.”

He ended on a quote from Peters saying Seymour would “last about 10 seconds in the ring with me”.

Is it desperate? Yes. Is it amusing? Most definitely. Is it true? Also yes. But will it be effective enough to change the course of the election? Unlikely.