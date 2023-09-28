The crescendo of Chrisis: Epic debate a shot in the arm for the campaign - and Hipkins

The latest 1News Verian poll puts NZ First in the kingmaker spot with just over two weeks to go in the election.

ANALYSIS: After a soggy performance in the first television debate, Chris Hipkins’ phone rang.

It was the kind of phone call Labour leaders are well-advised to take.

On the end of the line, the doyen herself, Helen Clark.

And Helen was not impressed.

Newshub Chris Hipkins was quick to interject as Christopher Luxon made his points in the second leaders debate.

Her advice to the flailing, ailing Prime Minister?

“Fight”.

And fight he did.

If Helen Clark had been watching round two of the clash of the Chrises on Newshub, rather than flying to Santiago and refusing to confirm what my sources had told me about her rark up, Clark would have seen she got her wish. Maybe she’ll be able to watch the next round, The Press leaders debate next week.

NEWSHUB Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in the second leaders debate.

After a couple of small stumbles out of the blocks and a bit of a wobble over whether he would step in to prevent a shoplifter in a dairy, Chris Hipkins dug deep and let rip.

Christopher Luxon did too, but he was often bested by this ‘who the hell is this guy’ version of Hipkins.

The performance from the leaders in the Newshub Leaders Debate was night and day from the first TVNZ debate.

Where Hipkins let Luxon run away and pummel him in the first debate, he had a retort for literally every comment Luxon made in debate two.

NEWSHUB National leader Christopher Luxon in the second leaders debate.

The most resounding smackdown was during the discussion over racism when Hipkins hit Luxon with this quote from a New Zealand First candidate: “Cry if you want to, we don’t care. You pushed it too far. We are the party with the cultural mandate and courage to cut out your disease and bury it permanently.”

“Christopher, you’re willing to work with them, why?”

At times it was almost overkill, talking over the moderator, in this case Paddy Gower, is a no no, and Luxon rightly called Hipkins out for it, “it’s not going to make great TV if we’re going to talk over each other”.

He was right to call him out, but he was wrong about the effect, it made for bloody epic telly!

The biffo and shouting and rebutting and harping – the crescendo of the Chrises – it all worked because there was a meaty policy and issues based debate holding the balance.

Crime, cost of living, health, education, climate, governance, foreign affairs – the audience got the goods, and they lapped it up.

NEWSHUB Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon shake hands before the second leaders debate.

And in that unique power of debates, both leaders were forced to commit to policy on the hoof for the greater good – lowering the bowel screening age, a cross-party commitment to move communities from flood zones, shutting down forestry companies that let slash onto farms and into communities, maybe even menopause leave for women.

Newshub Newshub leaders debate moderator Patrick Gower.

The only disappointing thing about the debate was that it started and ended with a handshake, not the hug that Luxon had said he wanted to give Hipkins to placate his “negativity” to which Hipkins replied, “you don’t like to be challenged”.

Thanks to both Chrises, both Chrises were soundly and roundly challenged in the second debate, making voters the winner of round two.