NZ First candidate defends 'racist' comment quoted by Chris Hipkins in debate

The party leaders went head-to-head over working with NZ First in a future coalition.

NZ First candidate Rob Ballantyne agrees with Christopher Luxon, that his comment quoted by Chris Hipkins in the Newshub debate was racist - but only if taken out of context.

“If you take them out of context, like they were Tova, then yes, I do recognise that, but if you put it into context, the way that it was said at the meeting, then no, it certainly was not racist,” Ballantyne told Stuff’s Tova podcast on Thursday.

“I was not talking about mainstream Māori, I was talking about the disingenuous Māori elite.”

In a pin drop moment in the Newshub debate on Wednesday night, Hipkins quoted Ballantyne, saying he was speaking about Māori: “Cry if you want to, we don’t care. You pushed it too far. We are the party with the cultural mandate and courage to cut out your disease and bury it permanently.”

Hipkins then challenged Luxon: “Christopher, you’re willing to work with them, why?”

“I don’t want to work with New Zealand First,” said Luxon, “but I am going to make the call if it means stopping you, Te Pati Māori and the Greens coming to power.”

Luxon agreed the comment was racist, “I do, I don’t think that’s acceptable at all.”

Ballantyne had been speaking at a Rotary Club candidates event in Timaru when he made the remark.

When asked on Tova, who are the Māori elite he was talking about, Ballantyne replied: “Look, it's the likes of Willie Jackson. They're the ones that sit in the beehive that demands special treatment. And we all know who they are. I probably shouldn't name them. But he's probably the greatest protagonist. He's the one that I have most of the problem with, because he's probably the most vocal.”

Aiman Amerul Muner/STUFF NZ First's Robert Ballantyne speaks at the Timaru rotary debate.

When pushed if he meant the entire Labour Māori caucus, he said, “Yeah, that would be fair, it's just those top elite, we call them the conspirators, the Māori separatists that want to base co-governance come self-governance on a racial based future, and we don't want that.”

In response Willie Jackson told Stuff there’s an ignorance there, “he's following the lines of his leader and Shane Jones, so he thinks he's on very safe ground because you've Winston talking about elite Māori.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rob Ballantyne (centre) made the comment at a Timaru North Rotary Club candidates event

“I'm not about to call Winston a racist or this guy a racist but what I will say is that these guys are opportunists,” Jackson said after cataloguing his grassroots credentials on the marae and in the community.

“That saddens me when I hear that sort of rubbish,” Jackson said.

“I've worked in the freezing works, I've worked in the pubs, I don't know how many elite people he knows, but I can't help I’ve come into leadership positions, but I don't apologise for my background and I don't apologise for the people who I've represented and will continue to represent.”

When Stuff challenged Ballantyne that his comments were still attacking Māori, that they wre still racist, Ballantyne said the disease he was talking about was a concept.

On his conspiratorial tone, making the so-called “Māori elite” sound like a cabal of powerful mafiosos in government, Ballantyne said, “well, give them enough rope. And who knows what could happen.”

To hear the full interview with Rob Ballantyne, listen to the Tova podcast set to drop at 4pm on Thursday.